Family stranded in Australian Outback for two days after Google Maps reportedly gives wrong directions





GPS navigation has changed the way we get around, but it’s not foolproof.

This is usually a minor inconvenience, but it has become a life-threatening scenario for Australian families.

The family was reported missing on 8 August after failing to reach Packsaddle after traveling from Queensland the previous day, according to New South Wales Police. This initiated surveys and extensive land exploration, spanning Tibooburra, Broken Hill, Wilkania, Packsaddle, and surrounding areas.

Many agencies and volunteers were involved, and a search and rescue helicopter found a Hyundai Tucson on August 9, about 31 miles (50 km) southeast of Tibubra. This resulted in the family being rescued and airlifted to safety.

9News, citing police, reports that the accident happened after Google Maps pulled them off the track and took them onto a dirt road away from the blocked highway. [down] in remote areas. 7News simply said they were going in the wrong direction, but they spoke to Darian Aspinall.

Aspinall went on to explain that he could not call for help because he had no cell reception. So the family walked for hours to find help, but to no avail. This was definitely frightening as he only had a liter of water shared by the family.

I didn’t have enough water, so I quickly became dehydrated. But Aspinall told the train station that she had come across a puddle and it was enough to keep her family going until help came.

