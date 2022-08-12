Wall Street extends winning streak to fourth week | Tech Talks & Innovation





Wall Street ended a volatile week with Friday’s gains across the stock market as the S&P 500 posted its fourth consecutive weekly gain.

The benchmark index closed 1.7% higher, up 3.3% for the week. The S&P 500 hadn’t shown growth like this since November.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.3%, while the small business Nasdaq and Russell 2000 indices both closed 2.1% higher. Each index also posted solid weekly gains.

Technology stocks led the gains. Oil prices fell and bond yields were mixed.

Trading has been volatile for much of the week, but major indices rose sharply on Wednesday after a report showed inflation fell more than expected last month. also slowed down more than expected.

Lower-than-expected inflation is raising investor expectations that inflation may be nearing a peak and that the Fed won’t be able to raise interest rates, its main tool to fight inflation, as aggressively. increase.

All the data we got this week is consistent with the idea that monthly inflation has peaked,” said Scott Ladner, chief investment officer at Horizon Investments. She waited months to see him. If so, it looks like we’ve probably seen the Fed’s hawkish peak as well.

The S&P 500 rose 72.88 points to 4,280.15 and the Dow rose 424.38 points to 33,761.05. The Nasdaq was up 267.27 points to 13,047.19.

Small business stocks also posted a strong rally in a sign that investors are confident in the economy. Russell 2000 he was 2,016.62, 41.36 points higher.

About 95% of S&P 500 stocks rose, with technology companies driving most of the gains. Chip maker Nvidia rose 4.3%.

Central banks have been raising interest rates in hopes of slowing the economy and stabilizing the hottest inflation in 40 years, but investors are pushing the brakes too aggressively, pushing the economy into recession. I am concerned that it may lead to

Consumer sentiment is stronger than economists expected, according to a University of Michigan study on Friday. Yet inflation remains painfully high. This means the Fed will likely continue to raise rates until inflation peaks and is certain to ease.

The Fed’s last two rate hikes were 0.75 percentage points. Traders now see about a 60% chance that the central bank will raise the overnight rate by 0.5% at its next meeting.

Liz Ann Saunders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab, said the strength of the market is based on the assumption that inflation has peaked and the Fed can ease, but that may be a little complacent. Said he couldn’t.

Yields on 10-year government bonds fell to 2.84% from 2.88% late Thursday. It remains below the two-year yield. This is an extraordinary reversal of the expectation that borrowing money for a longer term should cost more than a shorter term. Some investors see it as a reliable signal of a pending recession when demanding higher returns. The economy has already contracted for two straight quarters.

Next week, the Department of Commerce will release its retail sales report for July, and retail giant Walmart will report its latest financial results.

Investors can also get a report on July home sales and the latest earnings from Home Depot to gauge the health of the housing market.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

