How to Fix Sticky Keys on Laptops

Fortunately, there are several ways to solve sticky keys on laptops. You can remove the sticky keys, spray them with compressed air, and then snap them back on. If the problem persists, repeat the process until you’ve eliminated the source of the issue. This procedure can be done more than once, but keep in mind that replacing more than two keys at a time can result in confusion. While it may seem easy to fix sticky keys, it’s important to follow all steps properly, otherwise you may cause new problems in the future.

Clean the keycaps

To clean the keycaps on your laptop, you need to use a solution that is specifically designed for electronics, such as isopropyl alcohol. This solution is best used on keys that have lettering, since the alcohol will remove it. You should spray it with the solution in a zigzag pattern to get all sides of the keycap. You can also use a blow dryer to do the job. Be sure to wring the cloth to remove any excess moisture before applying it to the keys.

If cleaning doesn’t work, you can also try a simple solution: clean the keycaps on your laptop with a flathead screwdriver. The keycaps will be loosened by using a flathead screwdriver tip to pry them off. You can also try to contact your laptop manufacturer for instructions on how to remove the key and ensure that it is completely clean. If the solution doesn’t work, you can always go to a laptop repair shop.

Spray them with compressed air

If all attempts at cleaning are unsuccessful, spray the keys with compressed air to loosen them. Make sure to spray the keys in a zigzag pattern to get the debris underneath. You can also use a blow dryer to get an even flow. However, do not spray the compressed air directly under the keycaps as this could damage the delicate electronics. If all attempts fail, you can contact the manufacturer of your laptop for advice.

First, make sure you have a can of compressed air on hand. It should be clean enough to remove any remaining debris, but be very careful to hold the can upside down. Make sure to hold it at least two to three inches from the key board. To make the cleanup easier, lay a towel beneath the laptop. Then, use a microfiber cloth to wipe away the grime on the keyboard. Alternatively, you can use a lint-free cloth.

Reattach them

Sometimes, you might find that your keys are stuck and you need to reattach them. You can clean sticky keys on laptops using Isopropyl alcohol. Make sure to wipe under the key carriers, as they might be bent. If necessary, reattach them in reverse order. Once the keys have been reattached, test them to make sure they work properly. If you notice any problems, contact a laptop repair shop immediately.

If the problem persists, try replacing the keyboard. Often, users have reported that replacing the keyboard solved the issue. If the keyboard is faulty, you can also check for hardware malfunctions by clicking the Windows key + I on the keyboard’s properties menu and selecting Device Manager. Then, expand the keyboard’s heading and click Update driver. If the problem persists, install a new driver for the keyboard. Alternatively, you can manually replace the keyboard.

Unsnap them

Sometimes your keyboard will develop sticky keys. While you can try a variety of solutions to fix it, the most effective method will require a bit of patience. In most cases, you will need to soak your keys in warm water and mild detergent for at least an hour. After that, you can try to snap the key by hand or use a flathead screwdriver tip. If the method above fails, check with your laptop manufacturer.

The best method is to soak up the liquid with a cotton swab, which will clean the cracked and sticky keys. It is a good idea to take a picture of the laptop’s keyboard before you start cleaning. Having a reference point is very important, because the layout of laptop keys can vary from one brand to another. This will help you identify where to put the liquid and keys in the next step.