Google offers new ways to protect users from misinformation in search





Google is updating its search engine to reduce misleading snippets and improve how it adds contextual information to educate people. In other words, Google is expanding its efforts to clean up misinformation across its powerful search services.

A snippet is a piece of text that is highlighted at the top of a search results page and is meant to give you a quick answer. Sources are included to back up the information, but it seems there were examples of snippets that provided sources that ran counter to common scientific consensus. Arguably the biggest change in the update (opens in new tab) , the featured snippet includes information from “multiple high-quality sources.”

The improved snippets are backed by Google AI called Multitask United Model (MUM). AI actively checks featured snippets and cross-references that information with other sources to see if everything matches or if changes are needed. Google claims that this “technique of featured snippets has significantly improved the quality and usability…”.

Omission of misinformation

MUM also helps combat misleading information by not displaying snippets of questions that are considered unanswered or “wrong premises.” Google provides a bizarre scenario of a user searching for Snoopy on Peanut Day when President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated. It’s never happened before, so it’s impossible to tell users exactly what it is, and it could end up being a misleading snippet or giving the wrong impression.

The company acknowledges that situations where searches create misleading snippets are rare, but they do occur. Google claims snippets based on these “false assumptions” have already dropped by 40% as part of the update.

Add context

Other changes to Google Search affect this page’s About and Content Advisory.

About This tells you how extensive the source is, reviews about the source, whether it’s owned by the parent company, and if there’s any missing information. Google says all of these are important to provide proper context. The search feature is also supported in his eight other languages, which will be released later this year. Language support includes Portuguese, Spanish, Japanese, and Indonesian.

The content advisory extends beyond creating news articles to include results of questionable quality or source. The announcement clarifies that this does not mean that relevant information does not exist or is bad for a particular search query. Just a reminder to be more skeptical of anything you find on that page.

A release date for the update has not been revealed, but it is likely that it will be out soon. I checked Google on desktop and mobile and didn’t see any difference. There were no new content advisories or for this page. We asked Google when we can expect the change. This story will be updated with any response.

Google has worked hard to fight misinformation in its search engine. In a recent Q&A, the company’s Public Liaison for Search revealed that Google Search has reduced the number of irrelevant results by more than 50%. And recently, the tech giant revealed it’s making some big changes to the Google Play Store to get rid of annoying ads and impersonations.

