Apple Finally Launches a Self-service Repair Program for Consumers

iPhone and Mac repairs have been giving consumers a big headache for the longest time. These repairs didn’t merely prove to be challenging but also cost quite a bit. Now, thanks to the “right to repair” movement, which successfully pushed Apple to make this decision, you can buy original parts from Apple’s online store under the Self-service repair program and gain access to repair manuals.

What caused Apple to make this decision?

Apple had been holding off access to its parts and manuals in the name of safety and security. They did; however, they started the AppleCare+ program and independent repair program where those users who pay subscription could get repairs and replacements for Apple products at a reasonable cost. In contrast, the repair shops could get Apple authorization to make iPhone and Mac repairs.

But, the “right to repair” advocates that consumers and local repair shops should get access to components and tools with repair manuals, so they don’t become dependent on expensive repairs performed by the company itself. Apple has been put under fire many times for notoriously building MacBook models unrepairable.

Users have criticized the big giant, expressing that it’s a strategy to make people buy newer models earlier than usual. Whether it’s the iPhone or Mac repair s , Apple has made models complicated, using glues and soldering to make repairs impossible for consumers and local repair shops as they won’t have access to tools and manuals to fix the problems.

Moreover, not being able to upgrade the laptop serves as another frustration for Mac users. So, recently Apple has finally come forward and announced the Self-service repair program.

What is the self-service repair program?

Under this program, consumers will get parts to fix iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 at home. Initially, the users would be able to fix the battery, screen, and camera whereas gaining access to more components later.

The parts for fixing the Macs will come later, but they’ll be available for M1 models only. So, those using models with the Intel chip won’t get a shot at DIY repairs and require the help of a professional computer technician. Consumers can send in their laptop’s used parts for recycling after replacing them and get a credit on their purchase.

Moreover, customers can get tool kits for rent at $49 from Apple if they don’t want to buy one for single use. The program will be implemented in the U.S. and stretch to Europe later. Users can go to https://www.selfservicerepair.com/home to buy authentic Apple components and tools. However, the users need to read the manual to troubleshoot the problem and figure out what components and tools they’ll need to fix the issue.

Though Apple has suggested that only knowledgeable technicians with experience in repairing should use the self-service repair program, other consumers with no background in fixing electronic devices should refrain from DIY repairs and visit Apple authorized smartphone and computer professionals to get their iPhones and MacBooks fixed. You can visit https://support.apple.com/self-service-repair to learn more.

Final Thoughts:

Although individuals can access all materials required for DIY repairs now in the U.S, it has been found that the devices are quite difficult to fix at home. We believe it will take some years to fully grasp the benefit of this program and how much consumers can take advantage of it.

On the contrary, local repair shops housing expert technicians may find it very fruitful to access a self-service repair program and provide repairs to customers at slightly affordable prices without getting into contracts with Apple. Overall, it may take a year or two to analyze how everything works out fully.

However, as Apple allows users to get a hold of repair tools and device components, they must consider the design for iPhone and Mac and build repairable phones and laptops. Only then may this initiative make sense for common consumers.