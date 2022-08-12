The three pillars of a successful technology leadership career: experience, curiosity, and creativity





Learning how to code has great value, but it’s not what a tech career is all about. In fact, coding can be career-limiting for a young talent who covets his skills, especially if he inadvertently eliminates opportunities to reach his full potential as a leader.

But early in our careers, we don’t necessarily realize that.

Therefore, companies need to better define the skills that technical professionals need to advance to roles such as Chief Information Officer, Chief Technology Officer, and even broader operational and strategic roles, and train them. It’s your responsibility to define it better instead of putting it in the wheelhouse of just “programmers”.

According to a Forrester survey, today only 41% of women and 54% of men believe their company provides effective training to become leaders or managers.

For techies looking to advance their careers and build their skill sets, several key factors need to be prioritized. At the top of the list is getting as many diverse experiences and getting creative as possible.

It is important to understand that both elements are interrelated. A wide range of experiences also helps you develop and hone your creative skills. Creativity also helps iterate and encourage experimentation. However, the technical lead needs to do more to encourage her members of the team to hone both elements.

gain as many diverse experiences as possible

First, let’s discuss the value of having diverse experiences. When I started working in the tech industry, I chose consulting and chose a small company on purpose. It’s a positive thing when this kind of situation happens. Ultimately able to lead many projects while being exposed to multiple companies, industries and perspectives.

Learn how to solve problems in innovative and creative ways by weaving together different perspectives and information from as many experiences and people as possible. Getting the most out of those experiences requires a constant curiosity to ask “why?” or “how?” or “what if?”

Embrace creativity wherever possible

I can’t stress enough the importance of creativity in business, especially in technology. According to Forrester, leading companies are encouraging their employees to be creative to deliver better customer experiences and outcomes. This increases the company’s competitiveness and productivity. Embracing your creativity opens up more possibilities for advancing your technology career and sets you apart from your traditional engineering-minded peers.

There are many ways to hone your creativity, but I’ve found these four themes to be very helpful in developing creativity skills.

Find a way to adapt

Technology is always changing. Use that innovation to ignite your own adaptability. Avoid the temptation to have him pick just one technical area to focus on. Mastery is fleeting in technology. Instead, it changes with technology.

According to Forrester, technology leaders who are adaptable, creative, and resilient to meet future customer and employee needs will outperform their peers. By “future fit,” these executives have a unique opportunity to become leaders in driving the growth and prosperity of their companies by developing the right technology strategies to serve their customers.

take wise risks

My goal when I graduated from college was to get rooted in a company that would give me projects I didn’t anticipate or be prepared to tackle head-on. I quickly learned that taking such smart risks was essential to my career path.

It is important not to be afraid to take risks. This will allow you to try new things and explore new technical areas. But being interested is only part of the equation. We take it a step further by applying technology in new and unique ways.

become a problem solver

Problem solving is at the core of why most people choose to pursue a career in technology. Unfortunately, many people who work with technology fall into the rut of routinely identifying problems and risks over time. This is much easier than trying to figure out a solution.

One simple tip: Challenge yourself to come up with multiple creative solutions to every identified risk or problem. Not only will that personal challenge help you, but it tends to take root in your peers and company culture.

Embrace continuous innovation

Even if you work in the tech industry and don’t want to learn about the latest innovations, you can still make a career in this field. Unfortunately, we can never know how new challenges will face, how technology companies will grow or achieve new avenues for change.

It’s important to stay curious. Keep asking questions and absorbing other people’s perspectives. This will enable us to better understand the latest in technology and predict the use cases where that technology can improve our business and our lives.

Experience, curiosity, and creativity are key ingredients for promotion to leadership positions. My advice to anyone looking to advance technology is to unlock and harness the power of these three pillars.

Forrester Chief Research Officer Sharyn Leaver

Sharyn Leaver leads Forrester’s research organization and develops Forrester’s research, frameworks, and resources to assist executives and functional leaders in planning and customer pursuits in technology, marketing, customer experience (CX), sales, and product management. He oversees the analysts, executive partners and analytics teams responsible for creating the tools. – Commitment to growth.

