How to Google Like a Pro 10 Tips for a More Effective Google





Almost everything is available on the internet and Google is one of the main ways people search for information.

It may seem obvious, but many internet users don’t know how to use Google search efficiently and effectively.

In fact, Google is an art.

To get the right answer, you have to ask the right question. You also need to know how to ask the right questions to get the right answers quickly.

Everyone has to learn the how part and that’s what this tutorial is all about. Below are some helpful tips and tricks that you can use to find the correct answer to your question effectively and efficiently.

How to Search Google Effectively 1. Use quotes to get an “exact” match

Usually when you do a regular search on Google you get a shallow search. This may or may not include every word you mention in your search query on your page.

However, if you put your search query or question (term or phrase) in quotes, like “your question going here”, Google will do a deep search. In other words, all results include pages that contain all terms in the question in quotes.

This is useful if you want to ensure that certain terms or phrases appear in your search results.

2. Search within a specific site at:

If you want Google to return results from within a specific website, add site: before the question you’re searching for.

This is also useful when searching for something within a website that doesn’t have an internal search option or a less effective one.

For example, searching for site:freecodecamp.org react will only show search results from the www.freecodecamp.org website about React topics.

3. To exclude terms from search results –

If you don’t want a term or phrase to appear in search results, add a – before the word.

For example, searching for => how to write components in React -class returns all search results that do not contain the term “class”. So it only provides a way to create functional components in React (if you know React a little).

4. Find images of a specific size with imagesize.

If you want to search for images of a specific size, use the tag imagesize: with width and height (in pixels) in your search query.

Dimensions must be in pixels only. For example, imagesize:500×500 will bring in an image result with dimensions of 500px x 500px. So searching for => “cute dog images imagesize:500×600” will show cute dog pictures with image size of 500px x 600px.

5. Search for a specific file type with filetype.

Add filetype if you want to get search results that contain a specific file type, such as PDF or PPT. (without square brackets). For example, react tutorial filetype:pdf will produce a result containing a PDF, as shown in the following image.

6. Search using wildcard *

Use the wildcard * character for unknown or forgotten terms in your search query/question. Google will replace with relevant terms.

For example, searching for => the * of money gives the following results: It will be a collection of pages containing phrases such as “money transactions”, “money usage”, “money roles”, and “money psychology”.

7. Combine searches with OR, AND logic

If you want to include two terms in your search results, insert the AND keyword between them. For example, searching for => React AND Angular retrieves results that contain both react and angular terms.

Similarly, if you want either term in your search results, use the OR keyword between them. For example, searching for => React OR Angular will return results containing either or both terms.

8. Use AFTER:, BEFORE:, or .. between two numbers to exclude searches.

If you want Google to display search results published after a certain year, use the tag AFTER:. For example, searching for => React Tutorials AFTER:2020 will return search results published after 2020.

Similarly, adding the tag BEFORE: will return results published before a certain year.

You can search for results published in a specific year range, or search between any number. Add .. between the two numbers you are looking for, and optionally add units.

9. Check out related websites:

If you want to know all other websites available on the internet that are similar to a particular website, use the related: tag.

For example, searching for related:google.com retrieves all Google-like websites such as Bing, Yahoo, and DuckDuckGo.

10. Use Caching: View Google’s Cached Version of Your Website

Google stores cached versions of websites to provide faster search results. To check if Google is caching your site, use the tag cache: before your website URL.

This is especially useful for web developers who want to see if they are currently viewing the cached site or the latest version of the website after pushing some changes to the website. For example, searching for => cache:www.sohamderoy.dev on the day of writing this tutorial (i.e. 8/4/2022) returns the following results:

As you can see, if you search the site on 08/04/2022, you still see a copy of the site on 08/03/2022. This is when Google cached his website.

It’s important to note that “not all search operators return complete results”. As stated by Google itself.

Still, I think these are very useful tips to help you do effective and efficient Google searches. We’d like to describe them properly and encourage you to use them in your regular Google searches.

summary

thank you for reading! I hope you found this short article on how to search Google efficiently and effectively and found this tutorial helpful.

thank you for reading! I hope you found this short article on how to search Google efficiently and effectively and found this tutorial helpful.

social link

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.freecodecamp.org/news/how-to-google-like-a-pro-10-tips-for-effective-googling/

