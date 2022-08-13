



By bypassing spam filters, the Federal Election Commission on Thursday paved the way for political beggars to flood their inboxes with email.

With a 4-to-1 vote of 3 Republicans and 1 Democrat in the majority, the committee approved a pilot program run by Google. This program allows political campaigns to bypass spam filters and send unsolicited JUST $5 MORE DOLLARS emails and other similar emails. (One of his Democratic commissioners voted against it, and one abstained.)

For months, Republicans have been pushing Google for an end-around for politicians to reach voters. And the Republican Party has scapegoated spam filters as a major reason for the recent drying up of online donations.

Self-reflection is clearly not the GOP’s forte. Otherwise, they would likely point to highly unpopular policy priorities, such as banning abortion, as the cause of the decline in donors.

Republicans used a study released earlier this year by North Carolina State University as evidence of Google’s anti-conservative bias. However, the study authors argue that Republicans are misrepresenting their findings. I found it to be biased, but I’ve found that this bias can be ameliorated if people just adjust their email settings.

At that point, a Mashable article published in May used a hacksaw to claim Republican bigotry, and that the problem with getting people to read and respond to fundraising petitions was because of bad faith. argued that it was more likely the result of poorly crafted emails than some.

Nevertheless, the FEC ruling allowed Google to proceed with the program, which is expected to last about six months. It was not immediately clear when the program would start.

America, get your inbox ready. Grifters are coming.

