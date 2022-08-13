Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro vs Google Pixel Buds Pro: Which is Better?





Samsung and Google are big names in the Android world, both offering their own true wireless earbuds. Samsungs Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are the latest of many models and sit at the top of the Galaxy Buds family, with Google positioning the Pixel Buds Pro as his ultimate Android earbuds. But which set of earbuds is right for you? This Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro vs. Google Pixel Buds Pro comparison has enough to cover what you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro vs Google Pixel Buds Pro: Design

Placed next to each other, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Google Pixel Buds Pro are somewhat similar. Both have small buds with eartips near the body, and both models reflect some of the design aesthetics of his respective brand’s Android smartphones.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are 15% smaller than their predecessor and claim to have better airflow. The Pixel Buds Pro, on the other hand, look and size closer to the cheaper Pixel A series earbuds, except that the new case is now IPX2 rated, while the earbuds themselves are his IPX4 rating. Samsung’s previous Galaxy Buds Pro were his IPX7 rated, and so is the new model. That means you can soak Samsung buds for up to 30 minutes and they should survive.

Overall, when it comes to design, the two models are pretty similar.

Samsung’s buds are a bit more durable than Google’s.

Google claims the Pixel Buds Pro’s battery lasts 7 hours with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) enabled, which is confirmed in testing. In addition, you can use the net for up to 20 hours together with the charging case. With ANC disabled, the earbuds can last up to 11 hours, for a total of 31 hours with the charging case.

Samsung claims the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can last up to 5 hours with noise canceling enabled. The charging case lasts 18 hours in total. Definitely need to test this. According to the maker, with ANC on and in the charging case, you’ll get a total of 18 hours of battery life.Without ANC, you’ll get 29 hours.

Both USB-C and wireless charging are optional on both models.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro vs. Google Pixel Buds Pro: Features

Despite being Google’s flagship product, the Pixel Buds Pro only support SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs. This is strange for earbuds made for Android. Meanwhile, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offer AAC and SBC, and Hi-Res Samsung Scalable Codec when using Galaxy devices. The latter is better for lag reasons, but is only available if you join a larger ecosystem.

Here the two models diverge further. Pixel Buds Pro connect to almost any Android device in a similar way. Using the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with non-Galaxy devices gives you most, if not all, of the same functionality. For example, you won’t get automatic device switching or 360 audio. Pixel Buds Pro support Bluetooth multipoint, so you can connect to two devices at the same time.

Control

Both the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Pixel Buds Pro feature multi-function controls. You can swipe back and forth on Google buds to change the volume, and tap in different ways to access some settings. cannot be customized.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, on the other hand, let you remap and tweak the controls using the Samsung Wearables app. This app works on all Android devices, but certain features only work on Galaxy phones.

Both buds are primarily made for Android, while Samsung’s model is tailored for Galaxy phones.

The new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have a SmartThings Find feature that can alert you if you misplace your earbuds. Google also offers a Find My service. It should be enabled before it loses its buds.

Both models of earbuds let you use voice commands to control features, but they take different approaches. The Pixel Buds Pro use Google Assistant for voice control, while the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro’s default voice assistant is his Bixby, but you can change it to another voice assistant if you prefer.

noise canceling

The Pixel Buds Pro are Google’s first set of earbuds with real ANC, and they do a decent job. Meanwhile, the first-generation Galaxy Buds Pro slightly outperform the ever-popular AirPods Pro when it comes to noise cancellation.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro advertise an extra 3dB of attenuation compared to their predecessor and intelligent noise cancellation. It’s unclear if Samsung means this as an average over all frequencies or over a specific range.

Both of these models come with three sizes of eartips to choose from, so you can find the fit that delivers excellent sound isolation. However, in our experience, the fit test for the ear tips in the Google Pixel Buds Pro app seems to indicate that all tips are an ideal fit, which is not the case. Chip fit testing is a bit more reliable in that respect.

sound

The Google Pixel Buds Pro tend to overemphasize both bass and treble. This isn’t terrible, but it might bother you depending on your listening habits. We haven’t had a chance to test the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro yet, but overall, they add little to the ends of the spectrum, although their predecessors had bass boost.

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro support 24-bit audio playback, but only for Galaxy devices. Pixel Buds Pro are not compatible with any Hi-Res audio standard.

At the time of this writing, Samsung’s buds also offer support for Dolby Atmos, but Google doesn’t offer support for spatial audio. However, it is set to arrive in a future firmware update.

Pixel Buds Pro don’t have a true equalizer. Instead, it relies on volume EQ, which is not very useful. Samsung offers a few of his EQ presets to use, and this one is a little better.

price and color

Google Pixel Buds Pro

Active noise canceling Google Assistant Real-time translation

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Improved fit and comfort Improved ANC

Google Pixel Buds Pro come in Charcoal, Fog, Coral, and Lemongrass and retail for $199.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are available for pre-order starting August 10th, ahead of the official sale date of August 26th, 2022. Available in White, Graphite, or Bora Purple.

specification

Galaxy Buds 2 ProPixel Buds Pro

size

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Earbuds: 19.9 x 21.6 x 18.7mm Case: 50.1 x 50.2 x 27.7mm

Pixel Buds Pro

Earbuds: 23.7 x 22.3 x 22mm Case: 63.2 x 25 x 50mm

weight

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Earbud: 5.6g Case: 39.6g

Pixel Buds Pro

Earbud: 6.2g Case: 62.4g

Bluetooth connection

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Bluetooth 5.3SBC, AAC, Samsung Scalable Codec

Pixel Buds Pro

Bluetooth 5.0 SBC, AAC

water resistant

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

IPX7

Pixel Buds Pro

Earphone: IPX4 Case: IPX2

listening time

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

5 hours with ANC, 8 hours without ANC With case: 18 hours with ANC, 29 hours without ANC

Pixel Buds Pro

7 hours with ANC, 11 hours without ANC With case: 20 hours with ANC, 31 hours without ANC

charging

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

USB-C wireless

Pixel Buds Pro

USB-C wireless

speaker and microphone

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

2-way woofer and tweeter 3 mics

Pixel Buds Pro

Custom-designed 11 mm dynamic speaker drivers 3 microphones

Device compatibility

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Android 7.0 or higher 1.5GB or more RAMiOS: Bluetooth only Windows 10: Galaxy Buds appTV: Samsung 2022 TV or higher

Pixel Buds ProAndroid 6.0+ iOS: Bluetooth only Laptop/Desktop: Bluetooth only

colour

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

white, graphite, mullet purple

Pixel Buds Pro

Charcoal, Fog, Coral, Lemongrass

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro vs Google Pixel Buds Pro: Which Should You Buy?

Choosing between the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and the Pixel Buds Pro may depend on the phone you have (or want to buy).

Our services are for all Android users. It lacks some features at launch, lacks a reliable low-latency Bluetooth codec, but integrates well with the entire ecosystem.

Samsung, on the other hand, has tweaked the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro to work best with Galaxy devices.

comment

