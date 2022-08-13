Third-Party Cookies Remain as Google Ads in DoJ’s Perspective





Google is likely to be sued for buying the U.S. Department of Justice in September on the grounds that its ad network is a monopoly. It’s not yet clear what this means for marketers, but there are steps you can take to prepare for disruption.

The DoJ’s news comes as Google once again postponed its retirement of third-party tracking cookies, this time until the second half of 2024. Apple blocked third-party cookies years ago, but Google has postponed the Chrome browser process many times. will work with digital advertisers and technology vendors to agree on alternatives to tracking his anonymized audiences, called privacy sandboxes.

EU antitrust authorities have been watching how Google handles its third-party cookie deprecation and display advertising practices for more than a year, and it’s not clear that Google’s ad network dominates too much of the European market. We have expressed concern that

Constellation Research analyst Liz Miller says Google’s cookie delay and the impending DoJ antitrust lawsuit, while closely related, are likely unrelated. Google is at odds between her two factions of government regulators. One faction wants to protect consumer privacy, and the other wants to level the playing field for small businesses that have sacrificed search engine exposure.

No matter when, where, or how this antitrust lawsuit unfolds, Miller predicted that the Google Ad Network would survive, regardless of who ultimately owned and controlled it. She added that it will be years before users see meaningful changes.

“This is not going to change in the next 12 months and we are not going away from advertising,” Miller said. “I think it just changes who you write the check to.”

Google provided a press statement defending the company’s ad technology, stating, “Intense competition in online advertising has made online advertising more relevant, reduced ad tech fees and expanded choice for publishers and advertisers.” I’m here.

Marketers look for alternatives to fill funnels

Marketers are already beginning to realize the degradation of anonymized data, as companies like Apple give consumers the ability to opt out of software tracking, and the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation and California Consumption Regulations such as the Consumer Privacy Act direct consumers to how their data is used.

Natalia Biel, vice director of marketing at Poland-based email and marketing automation vendor GetResponse, said Google’s continued delay in deprecating third-party cookies has frustrated some marketers. says there is. Her customers, who invested in first-party data technology only to see Google hold her third-party cookies, are frustrated, she said.

At the same time, she said new Google AI tools that control who sees ads have been poorly tested. Response rates are declining and advertisers are upset that they have no control over what their audiences look like. Hmm.

“It’s a very shady kind of thing they postponed. [third party cookie deprecation]everything is underway,” said Biel.

That said, GetResponse is making a shift toward using its own data for its own marketing efforts. We also maintain browser advertising campaigns using Google, Microsoft and other localized browsers for customers in non-English speaking markets.

To capture that first-party data, GetResponse may invest more in social media campaigns, publish more unique gated content, and personalize web experiences. While this supports the middle and bottom of the marketing funnel, Biel still worries about replacing the top-of-funnel leads that her cookies and Google ads from third parties bring.

“The top of the funnel is the biggest thing you need to brainstorm. Think about other things you haven’t done before,” Beale said. “I think it will be a big challenge.”

DMP aging, fast

A data management platform (DMP) manages anonymized third-party data for advertisers. Many of them are collected by third party cookies. Adobe’s DMP called Audience Manager plugs into most ad networks, including Google.

DMPs have faced challenges for nearly a decade as Apple’s Safari and Firefox browsers deprecated third-party cookies and allowed consumers to block other personal identifiers, such as iOS cross-app tracking, said Adobe Real. said Ryan Fleisch, Head of Product Marketing at . Time CDP and Audience Manager DMP.

Despite the size of Google’s advertising network, up to 40% of Adobe’s traffic and marketing budget is spent in digital environments that do not support third-party cookies. of consumer privacy.

“It’s about how brands are poised to build real relationships with consumers, rather than just saying ‘How do I get as many impressions as possible in front of someone, how do I collect in every possible way?’ It puts the consumer in a better place,” says Fleisch. .

“I think Google is taking the right approach in the sense that they want this change. As an industry, I hope we can all agree that this is the right change in the long run, but I think they’ve made that change. If you don’t have an alternative solution, it’s too soon.”

That said, Adobe customers still use the data generated by third-party cookies to extract what they can from it. But all the while, new customers and veterans alike are planning for a cookie-free future with a focus on CDP-managed first-party data.

That scenario is coming, Fleisch said. Adobe has no plans yet to retire his DMP the way Salesforce did, but as some Adobe customers use less DMPs, they’re increasing their use of CDPs and building their marketing efforts around their own data. is starting to Companies that are working on it now will take the lead in the market.

“If you can start preparing for these dates, which are still two years away, if you can start testing, if you can start tidying up your home, you will take the leap. You haven’t,” Fleisch said.

According to Miller, companies that rely too heavily on third-party cookie data to drive their marketing efforts should pause to think about the business drivers behind their strategies.

If it’s because we’re relying on advertising networks in the crosshairs of government authorities and privacy advocates to find an audience and save a little money in the process, it’s time to find a better way. I did,” she said.

