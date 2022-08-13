CloudMD appoints new CEO and CFO in latest executive turnover





CloudMD’s new CEO was previously the company’s president and global head.

Vancouver-based health tech company CloudMD has appointed Karen Adams as CEO and John Plunkett as CFO in its latest internal leadership change.

Adams and Plunkett took on their new roles after CloudMDs founders CEO Essam Hamza and CFO Daniel Lee submitted their resignations earlier this year. Hamza remains on the board and serves as the company’s strategic advisor.

After Hamza’s initial resignation, Adams was appointed to the role of interim CEO, and CloudMD named Sean Carr as interim CFO.

Adams is not only CloudMD’s newest CEO, but he’s also president of the company, which he took over last July. She joined CloudMD in August 2020 as Chief Health Innovation Officer and Global Head of Enterprise Health Solutions (EHS).

CloudMD independent director Duncan Hannay said Adams will focus on developing a value-based cultural leadership approach with a focus on operational integration, cost optimization and new customer acquisition.

Adams has helped establish the company’s core EHS division, execute its innovation roadmap, and develop its Kii Personalized & Connected Care services, added Hannay.

Prior to CloudMD, he was President of Cira Health Solutions, a provider of independent medical assessments and health-related services. In 2021, Ducore acquired Cira’s Qubec business for an undisclosed amount.

Adams has been leading companies in Canada and the United States for over 20 years. Adams was the senior vice president of business development and marketing at employee wellness platform his provider, Shepell.fgi, and vice president of business development at Boston-based management consulting firm AchieveForum.

Adams said CloudMD has experienced tremendous growth over the past 18 months through a number of acquisitions, including eyewear platform VisionPros. Under her leadership, the company will focus on streamlining and operationalizing these assets.

Adams added that she and Plunkett will work closely with the company’s North American team to create a sustainable growth platform. As part of the transformation, Plunkett will lead the integration of financial and accounting systems and implement strong financial controls for optimization.

Plunkett was previously Executive Vice President of Transformation and Strategic Planning at CloudMDs. He also held his CFO position at MindBeacon before he was acquired by CloudMD earlier this year in a deal worth approximately C$116 million.

According to CloudMD, Plunkett was responsible for overseeing the MindBeacon integration and worked with MindBeacon’s leadership team to generate more than $7.5 million in annualized cost savings synergies in 2022.

With over 15 years of experience in financial management, Plunkett has a background in strategic financial planning, M&A, business integration, controllership and corporate accounting. He led his IPO of his MindBeacons in 2020.

Plunkett has also held senior management and business unit leadership roles at other publicly traded companies such as LifeWorks and D+H.

Hannay said that over the past three months, Plunkett has helped Adams develop a strategic plan for CloudMD and conduct a company-wide review focused on cost and operational synergies.

Founded in 2013, CloudMD is a company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange that provides hybrid primary care clinics, expert care, telemedicine, mental health support, healthcare navigation, educational resources, and more through a variety of means. We provide a platform for healthcare provided. Artificial intelligence (AI).

CloudMD provides direct access to more than 5,700 clinicians comprising more than 1,800 mental health professionals, 1,600 allied health professionals, and 1,400 doctors and nurses covering 12 million people across North America. It claims to serve the ecosystem.

The health tech company reported mixed results in its second quarter earnings report this year. CloudMD reported him earning C$41.4 million. This is a significant increase compared to the $8.8 million reported for the same period last year.

In contrast, CloudMDs’ gross margin declined significantly this year to 32.5%, compared to 40.9% in Q1 2021. The company attributes the decline to its revenue mix over the period, citing weakness in its online vision care platform and patient support program. – It was a margin business and was not in the comparison period.

CloudMD also reported a net loss of C$5.6 million in the first quarter of this year. This is up slightly from his C$5.3 million loss last year. CloudMD said the year-on-year increase in net loss was primarily due to additional costs to support the company’s growth strategy, including acquisition integration costs.

