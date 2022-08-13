Naval Research Laboratory Drives Innovation in Pitch Race > Naval Sea Systems Command > Saved News Modules





Panama City, Florida –

The Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division (NSWC PCD) announced on June 10 at the NSWC PCD’s Center for Innovation (CFI) an internal competition-style competition aimed at innovating and better serving fighter planes. Event has started.

Hosted by the NSWC PCD Expeditionary and Maritime Systems Department (E Department), the event was titled Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations (EABO) Concept Development Program (CDP) Problem Statement Think Tank. The event followed a format similar to that of the ABC Television Network’s “Shark Tank” television programme, in which departmental personnel developed problem statements intended to assist combatants and presented them to a review panel. and encouraged them to ask for improvement and consideration. If selected, future statements will be eligible for further development using his individual three-day design sprint.

“The purpose of this event is to support the development of innovative solutions and to understand the next steps for the E sector. As scientists and engineers, we may be excited by innovative new technologies. But it’s not always best to relate it to the mission, ‘why we’re here,'” said Dr. Michelle Kincer, NSWC PCD E. Department Chief Strategist. “We hope that our educational seminar program and CDP will create better connections between end-her users. [the warfighter] And the science we are developing here. We hope this will lead to a more informed and developed Navy Innovative Science and Technology (NISE) proposal or white paper for external sponsors. “

NSWC PCD E Division Head Steve Hunt explains that the event is just the beginning of a larger pilot program the division is pioneering.

“The purpose of this new opportunity is to identify potential gaps within our mission area and pursue novel and innovative solutions through a design sprint model,” says Hunt. “During the CDP kick-off session, we as a division took a deep look at the concept, how the process is being implemented, and the importance of identifying key needs and gaps in applying his EABO to various missions. .”

Hunt said the event created a unique opportunity for his personnel because EABO looks different for each component of the division, including submersibles, subsea movement, port security, expeditionary command and control, naval logistics, and expeditionary maneuvers. Added. Problem statement during the event.

EABO is an expeditionary warfare that helps Navy expeditionary forces sustain operations across a rigorous, dynamic or contested environment while maintaining mobility and low signatures to achieve mission objectives. is the form of EABO supports naval power projection by integrating and supporting larger naval operations.

The Department partnered with CDP on an internal War Room seminar initiative to host a two-part talk featuring the late Col Art Corbett, USMC (retired), who played a key role in developing the modern EABO concept. Participants then filtered what they had learned through their scope of work to eventually create a problem statement.

“EABO is very important because it is how the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps will fight in the future. We have come a long way from fighting in the desert,” said Kinser. “As a naval warfare center, if you don’t know what an EABO is and haven’t designed it for that kind of mission, it’s pointless.”

Education on this topic was a prelude to the event, but the first step in the actual CDP process is creating a problem statement. Officials said he was given one week to prepare a statement to submit to a review board. Submissions including topics such as improved resource allocation, logistical navigation, and anti-stealth measures were discussed, revised, and nominated for selection in future design sprints.

“in the meantime [prior] The NISE process found these think-tank style events important to fully understand what was being proposed. These documents don’t always communicate well, so the style of the event gives us the opportunity to present and highlight our intentions,” he said. “It also provides an opportunity for the judging panel to ask questions, provide feedback and suggestions, and revise the course. It seems silly, but it’s a very open and friendly discussion and helps keep the problem description and the program relevant. “

The committee selected three problem statements that will go through three-day separate design sprints in which diverse teams from across the department identify potential solutions. A design sprint ends with a general concept or proposed idea to address the problem description. Depending on the problem or solution and team availability, some teams may extend the sprint for a few more days to build a prototype using CFI resources.

“It’s important to note that ‘prototyping’ doesn’t just mean the first machined or 3D printed component. You can make them out of paper clips, cardboard, and duct tape,” Kincer says. “It could be a high-level operational view (OV1) or an operational concept. It could even be the first code that shows potential capabilities.”

Once all design sprints are complete, each team outlines their final rankings to the review board. The committee will select one proposed solution to develop a proposal and provide funding for presentation to the sponsor. Throughout the event, a review panel will identify any declared gaps and needs that fit the proposed solution and will work with appropriate technical program managers and potential sponsors.

Kinser said that with the CFI and E Division currently paving the way for CDP, he expects many lessons and adjustments to be made as the Navy identifies how best to achieve what it needs to do tomorrow. said.

“We set the bar for CDP at the NSWC PCD and we want to set it high,” said Hunt. “We are looking for out-of-the-box thinkers, the next generation of innovators and leaders. There is no minimum experience level, just a desire to make a difference.”

At the time this article was published, the team was preparing to start a design sprint.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Media/News/SavedNewsModule/Article/3126525/navy-lab-advances-innovation-with-pitch-competition/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos