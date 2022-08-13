Google employees were surprised the company suddenly expected them to work





“…there is blood in the streets.” Desk Jockey

A crab cake lunch alone isn’t enough to soothe employee frustration at Google. In late July, Googlers were told to get off their beanbag chairs and go to work, but now, following the company’s announcement that it’s extended a two-week hiring freeze, Insider says workers are actually They report feeling increasingly uneasy about the new mission they are undertaking. work.

With a sprawling campus and lavish perks, Google has built a reputation as a generous employer. But as an unnamed employee told Insider, the Silicon Valley giant has undergone a “real change of vibe” in recent weeks.

“The communication was rude,” another Google employee told the outlet.

goblin mode

The company is clearly asking employees to be more productive. A few weeks ago, at an all-hands meeting shortly after the disappointing quarterly results, CEO Sundar Pichai told employees, “Our overall productivity is at the level we need it to be for the number of employees we have. There is real concern that we are not reaching “We should think about ways to minimize distractions and really raise the bar for both product excellence and productivity.”

Google has not yet announced any layoffs, but Googlers worry that performance reviews will affect the announcement of pending layoffs. Those concerns were false, given that screenshots obtained by an insider showed the manager reportedly explaining that next quarter’s sales “if they don’t go up, there will be blood on the streets.” Check out without

bad vibes everywhere

Google isn’t the only major technology company slowing or freezing adoption. Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft have all made similar moves, and Elon Musk’s Tesla recently cut most of its workforce. And according to his very angry Mark Zuckerberg in his July speech, a shift in the somewhat menacing atmosphere that prioritizes productivity seems to be sweeping across the industry.

Nonetheless, Googlers apparently heard the message clearly.

“The volume of business increased, the work got busier, and things got rough,” an anonymous contractor told Insider. “I haven’t heard of any reductions, but there will definitely be no increases.”

Read more: Google quietly extends hiring freeze as employees see a ‘real change of mood’. Employees fear harsher disciplinary action and not being refilled. [Insider]

Industry bad vibes details: Angry Zuckerberg complains about employees who ‘shouldn’t be here’

