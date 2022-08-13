Google NYC Blitz wants Apple to get RCS ‘message’





On Tuesday, Google will launch its “Get The Message” RCS campaign online, following Apple’s lead with digital billboards in New York.

Starting August 25th, the pressure campaign will appear on over 500 digital billboards in Manhattan and Brooklyn. Today’s example shows an ad displayed in a LinkNYC kiosk and a portrait display that fits the nature of the ad’s messaging thread.[Note: We were initially informed that there would also be “static billboards,” but we’re now told NYC is just a digital campaign running until October 6.]

Google is investigating why Android to iPhone text messages are low resolution images due to outdated MMS standards, and we’re noticing the blue/green bubbling phenomenon.

A green Android head appears in the bottom left corner with “Help Apple #GetTheMessage” and a link to the Android.com website. There is also his QR code for Chrome Dino.

Until NYC goes live, Google will continue to run Get The Message digital ads targeting Apple on YouTube, Twitter and TikTok. There are also “celebrity influencers” (Keke Palmer, Vanessa Hudgens, Madelaine Petsch, etc.) on Instagram and Twitter.

Google wants Apple to adopt RCS (Rich Communication Services). It allows iPhone and Android users to send text messages to each other and benefit from read receipts, typing indicators, sending data, high-definition video and images, and better group chat.

Messaging is how we stay connected with our families, how our friendships feel tangibly close no matter how far apart, how we get things done. But conversations between people using the iOS and Android platforms today are needlessly difficult and emotionally alienating us. From Google’s perspective, a platform that isn’t built to bring people together doesn’t represent the level of seamless communication and modern technology that people rightfully expect. The campaign aims to give Apple a clear call to finally join in the adoption of modern messaging standards that provide the best possible messaging experience for everyone on both iOS and Android. .

Adrienne Lofton, Global Vice President of Integrated Marketing, Platforms and Ecosystems

Google details:

