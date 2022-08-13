25 new tech trends to watch





Augmented Immersive Experiences, Accelerated Artificial Intelligence, and Optimized Technician Delivery are the three themes covering new technology products and services in the 2022 Gartner Hype Cycle.

Gartner has charted 25 technologies that are expected to have the greatest impact on business and society in the next decade and help IT leaders achieve digital business transformation.

Technological development is plotted along a bell curve showing how expectations for a technology (Y-axis) change over time (X-axis) from its inception to acceptance. The hype stage begins with the trigger of innovation, leads to the peak of inflated expectations, then the valley of disillusionment, and finally the slope of enlightenment and plateau of productivity. Nearly all 25 technologies are still in their first two stages, according to this year’s chart.

Gartner sees the theme of the evolution and expansion of immersive experiences played out in digital twins, virtual venues and cryptocurrencies. A customer or user digital twin that can emulate and predict client behavior can help organizations improve the customer experience and support other digital products and services.

Other technologies that enable immersive experiences include decentralized identities that allow users to control their identities via digital wallets and blockchain applications. Digital or virtual humans, non-fungible tokens, and the metaverse fall into this theme, as do internal talent markets that match employees to projects without human involvement. The Web3 technology stack is essential for developing decentralized web applications that give users control over their girlfriend identities and data.

A second theme of accelerated AI is found in autonomous systems, which are self-managing physical or software systems with autonomy, agency, and the ability to learn. In five to ten years, he said, autonomic systems will transform organizations, says Gartner. Examples of such technologies include causal AI that understands causality, machine learning-based code generation tools, and AI-enhanced design that uses AI for the user flow, design, content, and presentation layers.

Gartner’s third theme, Optimized Technological Delivery, refers to the community of product or service builders and the platforms they use. For example, the cloud data ecosystem provides an environment that supports a variety of data workloads, streamlined delivery, and easy functionality. Technologies in this category include AI-enhanced FinOps and cloud services that bring sustainability within economic, environmental and social systems. Another emerging technology on this theme is data observability. This is the ability to understand the health of your organization’s data ecosystem by continuously monitoring, tracking, alerting, analyzing, and troubleshooting incidents.

According to the graph, decentralized identities, NFTs, and cloud data ecosystems are the most advanced. Technologies with over a decade of productivity include cybersecurity mesh architecture, metaverse, and digital humans.

All of these technologies are in their early stages, but some are in their early stages and there is great uncertainty about how they will evolve, said Melissa Davis, vice president analyst at Gartner. Early technologies are more risky to deploy, but can offer greater benefits for early adopters.

