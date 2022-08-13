Google service degradation detected by Zscaler Digital Experience (ZDX)





Zscaler Digital Experience detects degradation

On August 8, 2022 at 6:05 PM PST, Zscaler’s Digital Experience (ZDX) monitoring solution confirmed an unexpected and significant drop in ZDX scores for Google services around the world. . Further analysis revealed 500 and 502 HTTP response code errors with response times up to 40206 ms. This shows Google’s decline. A ZDX heatmap clearly shows the impact on a global scale. ZDX customers can identify and quickly isolate service issues, giving IT teams confidence in the root cause. In this way, the reactive ticket that is opened has already been solved and therefore does not affect the mean time to resolution (MTTR) and first reply time (MTTD).

Zscaler’s digital experience dashboard showing Google.com’s global issues

ZDX score highlights Google.com’s decline

ZDX scores represent all users, all applications, all locations, and all cities in your organization. You can check your score on the dashboard of the ZDX management portal. Scores are adjusted according to the time period and filters selected in the dashboard. ZDX scores are based on a scale of 1 (worst) to 100 (best), with the lowest number indicating a poor user experience.

Further analysis reveals that the ZDX score for the Google.com probe drops to 0 during roughly an hour of service degradation. From within ZDX, service desk teams can easily confirm that service degradation is not a single location or single user, and quickly perform root cause analysis.

ZDX score showing degradation and recovery times for Google services

The ZDX dashboard also displays “Web Probe Metrics”. This shows the timeline and response time impact of reaching Google.com. In this case the response time increased to 40206ms with 500 and 502 errors. A 500 error means that the server encountered an unexpected condition that prevented it from executing the request. A 502 error means that your server was acting as a gateway or proxy and got an invalid response from another server.

ZDX web probe metrics showing 500 and 502 errors

We know that multiple users are affected, so it’s always a good idea to check with your Internet Service Provider (ISP) for any issues. ZDX ISP Insights is an easy-to-use site for viewing ISP outages across a global map. As you can see, there are no global ISP issues.

ZDX Global ISP Insight

According to online sources such as Bloomberg and International Business Times, over 42,000 users received 500 and 502 errors when trying to use Google Search. These are the same errors shown from the ZDX dashboard.

Source: Bloomberg

A user asked on Twitter how to search “Is Google down” on Google without Google.com.

Source: Twitter.com

Zscaler Digital Experience successfully detected Google.com degradation and its root cause. This gives customers confidence that it’s not a single location, network, or device, and avoids significant business impact.

Try Zscaler Digital Experiences Today

ZDX helps IT teams monitor digital experiences from the end-user’s perspective, optimize performance, and quickly remediate problematic application, network, and device issues. Contact us to find out how ZDX can help your organization.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zscaler.com/blogs/product-insights/google-service-degradation-detected-zscaler-digital-experience-zdx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos