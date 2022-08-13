11 things you didn’t know you could do with Google Messages





Google Messages is the app of choice for many Android users. If you’re one of those girlfriends, you’ll be thrilled to learn that there’s so much more you can do with this app. This article lists 11 lesser-known and useful features of Google Messages.

1. Send a scheduled message

If you don’t want to send your message immediately, you can use Google Messages to schedule it for a specific date and time in the future.

It’s very easy to do. Open the desired conversation,[+]From the messaging tools menu, tap the icon[送信のスケジュール]Just tap In the pop-up window, choose from 3 presets or pick a custom date and time. Finally, write your message and send it normally.

There are also faster ways to do this. Once you’ve finished composing your message, tap and hold the send icon to bring up a pop-up window where you can schedule your message.

2. Send high quality video

If you’ve ever tried sending a video via Google Messages (or any other messaging app that uses MMS), you know how terrible the quality is. Videos are compressed to fit small file size limits.

Luckily, there is a pixel-free way to send high-quality video via Google Messages. To do this, tap your profile picture, tap[メッセージ設定]Choose.[Google フォト]Go to menu,[テキストのリンクで動画を常に送信する (SMS/MMS)]Toggle on.

From now on, every time you send a video message, the recipient will receive a Google Photos link to the video instead of the Google Messages app itself.

3. Add a subject line to your message

If you’re writing a formal message to a colleague or someone else, you can add a subject line to your message to quickly clarify what your message is about. Additionally, you can mark messages as urgent to give them priority reading. Method is as follows.

Open the desired conversation in Google Messages. Tap the More menu at the top,[件名フィールドを表示]Choose. Write a subject and message, mark it as urgent,[送信]Click.

Adding a subject to a message transitions the messaging protocol from SMS to MMS. Not all mobile operators support the latter. Otherwise, you won’t be able to use features that require MMS.

4. Enable Floating Chat Bubbles

Floating chat bubbles make conversations easily accessible while you’re multitasking. To enable them, tap your profile picture, tap[メッセージ設定]>[バブル]and toggle the feature on from there.

On some Android devices, this feature is[通知]Note that it’s under the menu and named Floating Notifications. When turned on, a new chat bubble will pop up each time you receive a new message, casting an overlay over the app you’re using at the time.

5. Use Google Messages on your desktop computer

One of the main advantages Google Messages has over other apps is its usability on the desktop. This is done via the Messages for Web service. Once set up, you can use Google Messages on your laptop or desktop PC without having to pick up and unlock your phone every time you get a new message.

6. Pinch out to increase font size

To make reading even easier, you can set Google Messages to increase or decrease the text size of conversations by simply pinching the screen to zoom in or out. To enable it, go to your message settings and pinch to zoom the conversation text.

7. Auto-delete OTP after 24 hours

One-time passwords are very popular these days, and with good reason. Static user-generated passwords are easy to hack, but OTPs expire quickly, making it harder to hack because you need to carry your mobile phone to receive SMS messages.

The unintended drawback of this is that over time your inbox will fill up with unnecessary OTPs, taking up unnecessary space. Luckily, Google Messages allows you to auto-delete his OTP messages after 24 hours to prevent annoying OTPs from accumulating in your inbox. This setting[設定]>[メッセージの整理]is in

8. Get Birthday Reminders

Google Messages can remind you to contact someone you care about on their birthday in case you forget to do so. To enable this feature,[メッセージ設定]>[提案]>[ナッジ]to turn on birthday reminders.

Please note that the contact’s birthday must already be added to the device’s contact list for this feature to work. Without a source to get that data, Google Messages can’t tell you when your next birthday is.

9. Display iPhone reactions as emojis

Google Messages uses RCS, while Apple uses the iMessage protocol for group chats and conversations. Because of this, message reactions from iPhone users are displayed as text on Android, not as reactions.

For example, if an iPhone user responds to your message with a heart emoji, “[contact] loved [message]” This is very confusing.

It’s not perfect yet, but one of Google Messages’ newest features addresses this issue by allowing Android to display iPhone reactions as emojis instead of receiving text messages. To enable this,[メッセージ設定]>[詳細設定]Go to[iPhone のリアクションを絵文字として表示]to turn on.

10. Search messages based on categories

If you’re looking for a specific file shared with a contact but can’t remember which one, you can search based on various categories. To do this, simply tap the search bar and choose from images, videos, links, or locations. You can also access your favorite contacts from here for even more convenience.

11. Snooze Incoming Text Messages

If you’re too busy to check for new messages right away, you can snooze incoming text messages in Google Messages. To do this, open the desired conversation and long press the message you want to snooze. Tap the clock icon and select a time from one of the presets, or[日付と時刻の選択]to select a custom date and time.when you’re done[保存]Tap.

When the time comes, the message will appear again, at which point you can respond.

Make Google Messages better

Google Messages is more than just sending text messages. Admittedly, it’s not perfect and some of its features are inconsistent across different Android phones, but it’s the best RCS messaging app available. If you’re using another messaging app like Samsung Messages, we recommend switching to Google Messages.

