Pixel 7 super mystery, Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 launched, Oppo and OnePlus stop selling in Germany





Looking back at seven days of news and headlines in the Android world, this week’s Android Circuit includes the Galaxy Unpacked announcement, first thoughts on the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, the mysterious Pixel 7 Ultra, ColorOS’ design awards, Thoughts on USB-C fast charging, patent issues hit Oppo and OnePlus, and Apple’s iMessage lock-in.

Android Circuit is here to remind you of some of the many things that happened around Android last week (and our weekly Apple News Digest can be found here).

Folds, Twists, and Samsung’s New Handset

The state-of-the-art Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 were unveiled at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event this week. Although the phones look similar, with dimensions of 1 mm or less at most, the Flip’s hardware and the Fold’s user interface stand out.

“Galaxy Z Flip4 builds on the success of Samsung’s iconic form factor, maintaining an ultra-compact design while retaining key features such as an upgraded camera experience, larger battery and expanded customization. Adding features: The Galaxy Z Fold4 tops Samsung’s list by offering advanced camera tech and a powerful mobile processor, along with a shape-shifting design, an immersive display, and PC-like multitasking capabilities. Delight users by providing the most comprehensive smartphone experience ever.”

(Samsung Press).

Promotional image of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

samsung press

long lasting flip

Z flips tend to get less press. This is probably because it presents a fairly standard Android smartphone screen when opened, but it remains an impressive and well-regarded handset. For the Flip 4, Samsung has improved the hinge and folding screen again, and increased battery capacity.

“In terms of battery life, charging remains the same as the Flip 3, but as a direct result of user feedback, the Flip 4 has increased the battery capacity of its predecessor, supporting up to 15W with wired and wireless charging up to 25W. From 3,300mAh to 3,700mAh, you can go about your day with more confidence.”

(Tech Radar).

Fold camera improvements

The main difference between the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the camera. Evolving from last year’s 12-megapixel main lens, the Fold now has a x2 to x3 optical zoom, along with matching Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus sensors.

“The Fold 4 has a new 50-megapixel main camera, a more convenient 3x telephoto camera, narrower bezels and slimmer hinges. It’s not too much but it makes the display a bit less cramped and more like a normal phone there’s still a gap when the phone is closed samsung still has the best folding flatness not.”

(The Barge).

Pixel 7 Ultra mystery

When Google unveiled the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro at its I/O conference in May, it was months ahead of its expected launch and ahead of the drip feed of leaks. But that doesn’t stop the idea of ​​a Pixel 7 Ultra coming out every few weeks. Robbie Payne examines the evidence.

“… rumors surrounding an upcoming Pixel with a ceramic body as opposed to the expected glass exterior. I originally posted this on 9to5 Google at some point as a hardware feature on future Pixel phones I have read that these rumors via GizChina from a Weibo account called In-Depth Research Digital Chat Station point to an unverified Pixel 7 Ultra that will come with this new chassis material.”

(Chrome Unboxed).

4 Design Awards for ColorOS

Ahead of the release of ColorOS 13 next week, Oppo’s current Android variant, ColorOS 12, will feature the Oppo Sans font, a digital wellbeing app, Oppo’s implementation of emoji, and “features” four reds of branding and communication design. won the dot design award. To start working in split screen with a two-finger gesture:

“…the new two-finger split-screen feature is tailored to the large 7.1-inch screen of Find N, OPPO’s first foldable screen phone, to provide efficiency and multitasking flexibility. Optimizes the user experience with , users can easily swipe down, pressing the center of the foldable screen with two fingers splits the screen display in two, helping with multitasking demands A design like this is intended to be intuitive and self-explanatory for the user.”

(ColorOS on Twitter).

USB-C requires the adoption of fast charging standards.

“Samsung and Nothing have been criticized for buying chargers separately, but many users admit that they are fine without a charger. Because it relies on the universal USB Power Delivery standard for fast charging… but that’s not the case with many other smartphone brands such as the same Xiaomi, OnePlus, Oppo… These brands today has been at the forefront of fast-charging technology for smartphones, with each protocol supporting up to 150W of power. I could only pull out W.”

(Android Authority).

Nokia Patents Force Germany withdraws CHECK STORY later this week

Oppo and OnePlus phones are no longer sold in Germany. Due to an ongoing patent dispute between the two companies and Nokia Corporation, a German court ruled in favor of Nokia in two of his patent cases. The lawsuit is still ongoing, but it has stopped selling new phones.

“… Oppo has taken aggressive steps to stop all sales in Germany. Oppo’s German site has been stripped of all phone information and now (through translation) “product information is It is currently not available on our website” message only. The site states that Oppo products will continue to work and support channels will continue to do so. OnePlus’ site still lists phone information, but the store now shows an error page when trying to view the list of phones.

(Arstecnica).

And finally…

To point out Apple’s approach (or lack of approach) to messaging standards on Android’s official site, Google made more attacks in the area of ​​text messaging.

“It’s not about bubble color. Blurry video, broken group chats, missing read receipts or typing indicators, can’t send text messages over Wi-Fi. These problems exist because Apple is refusing to adopt modern texting standards.iPhones and Android phones text each other.”

(Android.com).

The Android Circuit rounds up news from the Android world every weekend here on Forbes. Don’t forget to follow me for future coverage. And of course, read the Apple Loop sister column. You can find last week’s Android Circuit here. If you have news or links you’d like us to cover at Android Circuit, let us know.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/ewanspence/2022/08/12/android-samsung-galaxy-z-fold-4-z-flip-4-pixel-7-ultra-color-os-oppo-oneplus/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos