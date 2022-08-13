How to enable flex mode panel on Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold smartphones





You are the proud owner of a Samsung foldable device. Look at you, you are an early adopter! Clearly there are more ways to use the phone than the typical Slavic style phone.

Flex mode is one of those features. That’s basically the term for when you use the phone’s main screen folded in half. It’s most useful when you want to put your phone down and use it hands-free, like for video calls, and some apps are optimized by default and you can take advantage of that.

Here’s how to use flex mode in apps that natively support flex mode, and how to enable flex mode in apps that don’t. These steps were tested on Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 running One UI 4.1.1.

For apps that support flex mode

To enter flex mode, make sure Orientation Lock is off (look for the lock icon in the notification/quick settings shade), open the app, and tap the phone screen like you would on a laptop or Makeup Compact. fold in half. If the app supports it, it will move the content to the top screen, and typically a set of controls to the bottom. This varies by app. Also, not all apps that support Flex Mode on Fold will support it on Flip.

Here is a list of apps that support Flex Mode by default on the Fold 4.

Calculator Calendar Camera Clock Google Duo Gallery Internet Phone Samsung Free Samsung Health Samsung TV Plus YouTube Zoom Flex Mode Panel options are available in Labs. Here you can toggle on his flex mode panel for apps that are not natively supported.For other apps

You don’t need to do anything to use the app above in Flex mode. However, if you have a Fold 3 or 4, or Flip 3 or 4, you can follow a few extra steps to enable Flex mode in almost any app on your phone. Here’s what you should do:

[設定]>[高度な機能]>[ラボ]Scroll to the bottom and tap the Flex mode panel Tap the switch next to the app you want to use in Flex mode Galaxy Fold 4 and Flip 4 do not natively support Flex Mode that provides touch panel options for apps.Photo by Alison Johnson/The Verge

Once that’s done, open the app, fold the phone in half, and the content will move to the top half of the screen, with a control pad at the bottom along with a row of icons. Here’s what they do:

Notification Tap to pull down notification shade Screenshot Brightness Volume

Starting with Fold 4 and Flip 4, we see a fifth option, the touchpad. Tapping this icon reveals a PC-style touchpad and a cursor that moves across the top half of the screen. Touchpad controls are as expected. Pinch to zoom, scroll with two fingers, tap to click. It’s a clever way to take advantage of the unique features of your smartphone.

Come on, step forward and turn.

