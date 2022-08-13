Hillicon Valley’s Google fined for claiming location data





An Australian court has fined Google $43 million for misleading users about how it collects and uses location information.

Meanwhile, online shopping prices fell for the first time in two years, according to a new report.

Australian court fines Google $43 million

An Australian court has ordered Google to pay approximately $43 million (A$60 million) for misleading users about its collection and use of location data, the Australian competition watchdog said on Friday.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission announced that between January 2017 and December 2018, the court ruled that between January 2017 and December 2018, some Android devices could be set to allow Google to collect and use personal location data. We have found that Google violated Australian Consumer Law by misrepresenting users.

The court explained to some users that only their Location History settings affect whether Google collects, retains, and uses data about their location; clarified that the collection and use of data is possible when the Web & App Activity setting of is turned on. The heavy penalty imposed by the court today sends a strong message to digital platforms and other companies large and small that they must not mislead consumers about how their data is being collected and used. Australian Competition and Consumer Commission chairman Gina Cas-Gottlieb said in a statement.

Google comments: While we’ve invested heavily in making location information easier to manage and understand, with industry-first tools like auto-delete controls, we’ve significantly reduced the amount of data stored. Minimal. A Google spokesperson said in a statement that, as previously explained, the company is committed to making ongoing updates that give users control and transparency while providing the most helpful product possible. says.

online shopping prices drop

Gas prices are down and inflation is showing signs of slowing, according to new data from Adobe Analytics, but there’s more good news. Online shopping prices fell for the first time in two years.

On Tuesday, Adobe released its latest Digital Price Index report. This represents a 1% year-on-year decline in July prices, or a 2% month-on-month decline. It was the first period of deflation recorded after 25 consecutive months of rising commodity prices, according to Adobe research.

So if you choose to regret not spending a fortune on Prime Day, or if you simply have a little extra room in your summer budget, remember that not all categories of online prices behave the same. Put it down please.

The five biggest month-over-month declines are:

Apparel Computers Toys Jewelry Electronics

Of the 18 categories tracked by Adobe, only pet products, groceries, over-the-counter drugs, and tools and home improvements continue to show rampant inflation. Pet products led the group with a 1.72% month-on-month increase.

Army develops tactical bra for female soldiers

For the first time ever, the US Army is creating a tactical bra for female soldiers.

A bra called the Army Tactical Blusher is under development at the U.S. Army Combat Capability Development Command Center in Natick, Massachusetts, according to Army Times, which first reported the bra’s development.

Four different prototypes of the bra are currently in development. The Solider Center’s Design Pattern Prototype Team plans to submit prototypes for evaluation to the Army Uniform Commission this fall, the outlet reports.

Bras are intended to add an extra layer of protection to female soldiers and incorporate them into body armor.

News media demand information about FBI raid

A group of four major media companies on Thursday filed a petition to open all court documents related to the search warrant the FBI carried out on former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property on Monday.

The Washington Post, CNN, NBC News and the EW Scripps Company have filed motions seeking search warrant documents in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida. Among other things, all probable cause affidavits filed in support of the motion to seal the search warrant and warrant-related records.

On Thursday, the Justice Department asked a district court to open a warrant to approve a search warrant for Trump’s property in Palm Beach, Florida, which was executed Monday.

In its court filings, the Justice Department cited a clear and strong public interest in understanding the investigation. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland later said he personally authorized the application and execution of the search warrant.

Media organizations argued that the public interest in having access to the recording outweighed the interest in keeping it private.

An editorial to chew on: friend shoring shouldn’t cut China off when it comes to green energy

Notable links on the web:

NIMBY Summer in Poshesttown, Silicon Valley (The New York Times / Erin Griffith)

How Google is under pressure from all sides after Roe’s death (CNN/Jennifer Korn)

Search warrants for abortion data leave tech companies with few options (The Washington Post / Naomi Nix and Elizabeth Dwoskin)

On The Money Dems Big Bill Passes Congress Energy and Environment House Passes Landmark Climate Bill

