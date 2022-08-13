Xiaomi shows what the foldable looks like if Samsung competes





The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 has been launched in China just days after Samsung unveiled its next-generation foldable handset. Xiaomi aims to give itself an edge over its competitors with slimmer designs, larger displays and more affordable prices.

Besides removing the Mi branding, the Mix Fold 2 has some improvements over the original Mi Mix Fold released last year. The Fold 2 is powered by Qualcoms’ latest Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC flagship chipset, with 12GB of RAM and multiple storage options from 256GB to 1TB. It also features an improved hinge and is offered in gold or black.

Just in case you want to know if the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 looks good in black. Image: Xiaomi

As a foldable, you get a 6.56-inch OLED outer display (2520 x 1080) with a long 21:9 aspect ratio and an 8.02-inch LTPO 2.0 inner display (2160 x 1914). Both are slightly larger than Samsung’s 6.2-. An inch OLED outer display (2316 x 904) and a 7.6 inch (2176 x 1812) OLED inner display found in the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Both Mix Fold 2 displays run at 120 Hz and have 1,000 nits of brightness. The outer display is protected by the latest (and toughest) Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, while the main foldable display uses ultra-thin glass from Schott, as Samsung is known to use. doing.

Xiaomis foldable camera features a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. There’s also a 20-megapixel hole-punch camera on the front for selfies.

View from the back of the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 folded and opened.Image: Xiaomi

Xiaomis’ announcement comes after Samsung released two of its own foldable devices, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4, on Wednesday, and if the Mix Fold 2 ships to markets outside of China, the foldable device may It creates much-needed competition in the market. One way Xiaomi is trying to stand out from its South Korean rival is by claiming that the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 is the world’s thinnest foldable phone. At just 5.4mm, it reduces the thickness of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, which is 6.3mm, by about 15%.

However, Samsung’s flagship includes a handy Flex mode (Samsung’s term for an application that automatically orients itself to fit a folded screen) and IPX8 water resistance, which is what the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 lacks. It has two functions. Nevertheless, the Xiaomis 4,500mAh battery capacity is slightly larger than the 4,400mAh battery inside the Samsungs Z Fold 4. The Mix Fold 2 also supports 67W wired fast charging, with the brand claiming a full charge can be achieved in his 40 minutes. By comparison, the Z Fold 4 only supports fast charging up to 25W, but Samsung claims the handset can achieve up to 50% of battery capacity in 30 minutes.

Considering there are no Flex mode competitors from Samsung, you probably don’t want to leave your phone half open like this.Image: Xiaomi

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 is currently only available in China, with no word on when the phone will hit other markets. , well below the 13,999 yuan (over $2,000 USD) Samsung is asking for a 256GB version of the Z Fold 4 domestically.

If those prices hold up for international launches, Samsung could end up facing some serious competition with its foldable device. According to IDC, Xiaomi is already number one in market share, especially in a price-sensitive market like India, where Samsung has fallen to his fourth place.

