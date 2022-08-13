Apple could release iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro sooner than expected





Will the next iPhone come sooner than expected?

David Phelan

If you’re looking to buy your next iPhone, you’ll want to know when it will be available. So far, one date seemed correct, and we were certain of it for good reason, but a new report claims it may have been wrong all along. The next announcement event will almost certainly be huge and will include the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, three new Apple Watch models and the AirPods Pro 2.

Updated on August 12 below. This post was originally published on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

So, if it’s earlier than the expected date of Tuesday, September 13th, good news for those who can’t wait.

Updated August 9th. A new report from Bloomberg adds fresh information about the release of the iPhone 14 series. Apple claims it has commissioned its suppliers to manufacture 90 million of his iPhone 14 units.

This is important because it’s the same number Apple gave to suppliers of the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max last year.

In other words, Apple believes demand for the next iPhone will be at least as high as demand for the current model, especially during the early sales period. To me, this suggests another reason why the earlier release dates discussed below are credible.

For reference, the previous production goal was 75 million units. The annual total he could be 220 million, but the initial sales period can be critical to the success of the product.

Apple Inc is asking its suppliers to make at least as many next-generation iPhones this year as they did in 2021, according to Bloomberg’s Debby Wu, with an affluent customer base and a growing number of companies to weather a global electronics recession. We expect less competition.

Of course, some of the manufacturing issues are due to supply constraints, but I don’t think Apple expects the next few months to be as tough as they used to be.

There is another piece of the puzzle. Ming-Chi Kuo, a trusted analyst at TFI Securities, recently said no delays were expected for the new iPhones. According to the investigation, there is currently no impact on the supply chain for iPhone 14 models.

By itself, it’s not proof that we should expect a faster release date, but it’s still good news, and we’re on track, not to mention the timely production of the new iPhones. suggests that there are

In turn, this makes it more likely that the next iPhone will be ready in time for its September 16th release. Back to the details of why the next iPhone release date looks likely to be earlier than predicted.

So when is the date?

This new rumor has surfaced in the last few hours from acclaimed leaker and commentator Max Weinbach. He tweeted in response to Mark Gurman’s latest comments on his upcoming Apple event.

Weinbach claims Tuesday, September 6th, rather than September 13th, could be the big announcement.

This change also means that the release date will be brought forward. Instead of the expected launch date of Friday, September 23, iPhones, Watches, and AirPods will arrive in customers’ hands on Friday, September 16.

My previous post suggested September 6th as a possible date, but with one big caveat.

Previously, it was assumed that Apple would do this next event in person after live in-person events partially resumed at this year’s WWDC. In that case, September 6th seemed impossible given that Apple would have to fly people to Cupertino the day before, which is Monday, September 5th.

what changed?

But according to Mark Gurman in the latest Power On newsletter, Apple has started recording its next keynote. This would mean that there would be no in-person events, thus eliminating the problem of people flying around the world on public holidays.

are you sure

thank you. In fact, I’m skeptical of the lack of direct existence. These are Apple’s biggest products of the year and they will all be announced on the same day. Personally, I don’t think the fact that the keynote is pre-recorded means that no one will be there to physically pick up the new hardware.

After all, WWDC’s sophisticated hybrid event format of recordings was played live to a handful of developers and the press to test out the new MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Proworked surprisingly well.

Well what does that mean?

Here’s my guess. The September 13th announcement and he’s either Friday, September 23rd is the proper schedule, or he’s almost a week ahead in the week starting Monday, September 5th.

This means the release is either Tuesday, September 6th or Wednesday, September 7th. In any case, the release date is He Friday, September 16th.

If it’s an early week, my money will be on Wednesday, September 7th. This is to avoid the problem of flying the press and staff on holidays.

Why would Apple want it sooner?

Good point of view. After all, we chose a Tuesday near mid-September for most of the big announcements in recent years, with the exception of 2020, the Covid-exceptional year.

But the September 16th launch date gives Apple an extra week of sales in the quarter ending September 30th. This is a clear advantage for Apple’s finances.

Anything else you can guess?

If Weinbach is right, there is one thing you can trust. That said, rumors of a delayed iPhone 14 Max launch are probably unfounded. It’s still possible that four iPhones will be announced at the special event, of which he said one or two could be announced later, but I think that’s unlikely.

So far, there have been no reports to support Weinbach, and even he says it’s an attractive prospect, though he’s not 100% sure.

