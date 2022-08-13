Recording Academy Co-President Vareisha Butterfield-Jones Joins Google





Amazingly, Recording Academy Co-Chairman Valeisha Butterfield Jones is leaving the organization to return to Google, taking on the role of new vice president of the internet giant’s diversity team.

Butterfield Jones joined the Academy in 2020 as Chief Diversity Officer and became Co-President with Panos Panay almost exactly one year ago. As CEO, he played a key role in Harvey Mason Jr.’s “Modern Leadership Team”, overseeing the organization’s people and culture, membership, awards, and related initiatives.

The Academy will continue to be led by Mason as CEO and Panay as President. At this time, the organization will not nominate additional Co-Presidents. Senior management who previously reported to Butterfield Jones will report to Mason.

Butterfield Jones will leave his post at the Academy on September 9 and join Google in October as VP of Partnerships for the Diversity team. He previously served as Google’s Global Head of Inclusion.

“This is a bittersweet moment for the Recording Academy family,” Mason said in a statement. “We are all heartbroken that Valeisha has left us, but we are so grateful and proud of the amazing work she has done with us over the past two years. She is perfect.” They are great partners and I feel really lucky to have worked so closely with them.”

Mason continues: I am deeply grateful for all the contributions she has made, the impact she has had and the example she has set for each of us. “

Butterfield Jones commented: Diversity, equity and inclusion are not just buzzwords. As an organization, we have worked publicly and privately to drive real and meaningful change. Serving this bold new Recording Academy has been one of the greatest honors of my career, and my service to our mission continues in new and more impactful ways. “

During her tenure at the Recording Academy, Butterfield-Jones has contributed to the creation of several major initiatives including Black Music Collective, Recording Academy Honors, Woman in the Mix Study and HBCU Love Tour. Additionally, she was responsible for her first awards show her inclusion riders and implementation of the #ChangeMusic roadmap, forging historic partnerships with Color of Change and her GLAAD.

Melonie Parker, Chief Diversity Officer at Google, said: We’re thrilled to see Valeisha’s return and the indelible mark she continues to make. “

Butterfield Jones continues to serve the organization and the wider music community even after leaving the Recording Academy. She was named honorary co-chair of her Black Music Collective. Her continued involvement with the Academy will be announced in the coming months.

Prior to joining the Academy, Butterfield Jones was the Global Head of Inclusion at Google. Major programs under her leadership included TechExchange, Code Next, State of Black Women at Google, Decoding Race, and her Digital Coaches program. She previously served as the National Youth Vote Director for the Obama She Four America She Campaign and served as Deputy Director of Public Affairs for International Trade in the Obama administration. She also serves as National Executive Director and Senior Vice President of Russell Simmons’ Rush Communications/Hip-Hop Summit Action Network and National Director of Diversity and Inclusion for the Alzheimer’s Association. She started her career at HBO Sports.

