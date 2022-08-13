Healthcare giant joins Aeon Innovation District





HOUSTON (Realty News Report) The Ion, a new innovation hub in Midtown Houston, has added Houston Methodist as its first healthcare-focused partner.

The Ion, 4201 Main St. at Wheeler is an 80-year-old former Sears department store redeveloped by Rice Management Co. in partnership with Rice University.

266,000 SF Structural Homes From Art Deco Roots The Ions mission is to connect innovators, scientists, businesses, educational institutions, startups, incubators, venture capitalists, and the entire community in a holistic way.

Houston Methodist is one of the largest medical systems and academic medical centers in Texas, operating a major academic hospital within the Texas Medical Center, numerous hospitals in Houston, and research institutes.

At The Ion, Houston Methodist will build a space at Ion modeled after the Houston Methodist Center for Innovation Technology Hub at the Texas Medical Center.

Scheduled to open later this year, the Methodist Tech Hub at Zion will occupy 1,200 SF of space and will initially be used for informational and educational programs, networking with fellow tenants and entrepreneurs, and participation in onsite mentoring and pitch competitions will be

Michelle Stansbury, vice president of innovation and IT applications at Houston Methodist, said: Leaving an Ion footprint not only gives the Ions network and the Houston community a window into what we do for patients, consumers and healthcare providers, but also gives the Ion community and up-and-coming innovators provide an opportunity to bring your own ingenuity and ideas to life with us.

Houston Methodist occupies 1,200 square feet of space in Aeon. The current mix of occupiers, partners and participants includes early stage companies such as Microsoft, Chevron Technology Ventures, Schlumberger, Dow Chemicals, Exxon Mobil and Koda Health.

Houston Methodist’s presence enhances Aeon’s ability to support entrepreneurs and innovators already at Aeon as they embark on a new focus of healthcare innovation, said Jean Odegard, executive director of Aeon. .

Houston Methodist joins aerospace, energy, and oil and gas companies to advance Ions’ vision of fostering more collaboration across industries. Through this partnership, Houston Methodist will provide remote monitoring, ambient intelligence, and virtual reality.

Developed by Rice Management Company on behalf of Rice University, the partnership with Houston Methodist at the Aeon builds on the legacy of two state-leading institutions, said Rice University President Reggie Deroche. Stated.

DeRoches said building new relationships and resources can scale digital innovation in healthcare. Rice is thrilled to play the role and celebrates our shared commitment to meaningful community involvement.

Houston Methodist and Rice University have a history of cooperation, including the Houston Methodist Rice University Human Performance Center being built on the main campus in Rice. The space is intended for physicians, academic researchers, and college students to collaborate with student-athletes, trainers, and coaches to advance the research and education of human performance.

Houston Methodist University and Rice University are also collaborating in the Center for Translational Neural Prosthetics and Interfaces, bringing together scientists, clinicians, engineers, and surgeons to solve clinical problems with neurorobotics. Research there involves implants in the brain.

Bryson Glover, Real Estate Development Investment Manager, Rice Management Company, said: “By enhancing opportunities for a network of academics, businesses, entrepreneurs and innovators to work together across the Aeon region and globally, we were creating a more resilient future economy for our region.

The development of The Ion gained momentum after Houston failed to make it onto the top 20 finalist list of cities vying for Amazon’s HQ2 facility.

Located at 4201 Main Street, Zion supports a 16-acre innovation district along Maine and Fannin near US Route 59, approximately halfway between downtown Houston and the Texas Medical Center.

The Metro Light Rail runs adjacent to the Aeon, but the overground train route can confuse drivers and cyclists along the section. South of Aeon, the Metro Rail route bisects and butchers several blocks of land, eliminating opportunities for large real estate developments.

