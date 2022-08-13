3 Easy Ways to Sort by Date in Google Sheets – Tango





How to Sort by Date in Google Sheets (3 Easy Ways Explained)

If you have a lot of data to look at, it’s convenient to sort them chronologically. This makes it easier to find the specific information you’re looking for. In this post, I’ll show you three ways to sort data by date in Google Sheets. We’ll also explain how each method works, so choose the one that best suits your needs.

Date cell validation

Before we start, we need to make sure the date format is correct. Therefore, you should follow these steps:

Overview:

Go to DataChoose Data ValidationPick Date as Criteria and[Save]Click If there are invalid dates, a warning will appear.

How to use filters to sort by date in Google Sheets

The easiest way to sort a table by date is to use Google Sheets’ Filter feature. Here’s how it works:

Overview:

Go to Google Sheet Select the column you want to sort by date Go to Data and click Create Filter Click the filter icon (upper right of date column header cell) Sort A > Z (latest date last) or sort by Z > A (most recent date first)

How to sort by date in Google Sheets using the SORT function

If you want to use the sorted output dynamically, you should use the SORT function. The output of the SORT function appears where you put the formula. Here’s how to use this formula:

Click a cell and enter the following formula:

=SORT (range, sort column, ascending)

range: the range you want to sort by (e.g. A2:B5)

sort_column: column position to sort within the defined range (e.g. 2)

is_ascending: true or false to determine if the range is sorted in ascending order.

Example: =SORT (A2:B5, 2, true)

After entering all the information, press Enter.

The defined ranges are repositioned accordingly.

How to sort by date in Google Sheets using sort range feature

If you’re still looking for another way to sort your table by date, here’s another way. Google Sheets has a Sort Ranges feature that allows you to quickly sort your data.

Overview:

Go to Google Sheets Select the table containing the columns you want to sort[データ]Click[範囲の並べ替え]Choose[高度な範囲並べ替えオプション]Click Make sure your data has a header row[並べ替え]Select the column you want to sort by other than A > Z (most recent date last) or Z > A (most recent date first)[並べ替え]Click.

Conclusion

Helpful if you were looking for a way to sort data by date in Google Sheets. I’ve shown you three different ways to do this, so I hope one of these methods works for you. Check out our blog for more tutorials like this. In the meantime, create or log in to your Tango account and start capturing your own workflows today.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tango.us/blog/how-to-sort-by-date-in-google-sheets-3-easy-ways-explained The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos