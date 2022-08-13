Google is testing a way to start streaming games from search results





One thing that helps drive cloud gaming adoption is making it as easy as possible to launch your game. To that end, Google is testing a way to play something in one click from search results, even if it’s not on the company’s own Stadia platform.

Spotted by Bryant Chappel of The Nerf Report, the test not only allows people to launch games directly on Stadia, but it also works with Xbox Cloud Gaming, NVIDIA GeForce Now, and Amazon Luna.When you register for the test and search for games on these platforms (such as Destiny 2 or Halo Infinite), the info panel shows[プレイ]A button may appear. Clicking on it will either launch the game or take you to the landing page of the respective streaming platform.

The Verge and 9to5 Google have also confirmed this feature in action. The latter noted that search results can indicate whether a game has a limited-time trial on Stadia or is available as part of a free or premium subscription to him.

It’s no surprise to see Google testing such a feature. For years, search results have shown people where they can stream movies and TV shows.

In hindsight, it’s a bit odd that Google didn’t bring this feature to Stadia in the first place to promote its cloud gaming service. Meanwhile, the Stadia store has had him without a search feature for a year and a half. This further proves that the platform is not one of Google’s top priorities. However, Stadia isn’t shut down and Google is slowly adding features.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by an editorial team independent of the parent company. Some stories contain affiliate links. When you purchase something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.engadget.com/google-search-cloud-gaming-stadia-xbox-geforce-now-amazon-luna-181525049.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos