Android launches #GetTheMessage campaign to convince Apple to support RCS messaging





Android has launched a new initiative encouraging Apple to run a #GetTheMessage campaign on RCS.

According to GSM Arena, users faced several issues and sending and receiving messages from Android users to iPhone users was not a pleasant experience.

Google also created a landing page explaining the problem, what RCS is, and how it can solve the green/blue bubble problem. In addition, we make it clear to Android users what the real problem is and why iOS users frequently complain about messaging her Android users.

This campaign encourages Apple to implement the RCS (Rich Communication Services) standard on the iPhone so that iPhone and Android platform users can communicate more effectively.

This is not a problem in most international markets where cross-platform messaging apps are preferred. The majority of US consumers prefer their default messaging service, either iMessage or Android Messages.

In addition to the dreaded green speech bubble, converting text messages back to SMS and videos and photos back to MMS degrades message quality for iPhone users. This means that messages are sent insecurely, there is no input or delivery notification, and images and videos are compressed into a pixelated mess.

RCS is a universal messaging standard, as opposed to iMessage, which only works on iPhones and other Apple devices, so Apple could theoretically adopt it. By incorporating RCS into messaging apps, Apple can improve users’ messaging experience.

This improves the security of the default messaging standard with end-to-end encryption, enables typing and reading notifications, and reduces the size of images and videos from under 1 megabyte, the current video/photo size limit for MMS. Greatly improves quality. Additionally, MMS does not have the ability to allow users to end group MMS chats.

To sell iPhones and keep users on Apple devices, Apple relies on users falling in love with its platform and services. As reported by GSM Arena, iMessage is one of the biggest drivers.

Needless to say, iPhone users hate green bubbles and are constantly urging their Android friends to switch to iPhones to access group chats.

This article is published from the news agency’s feed with no text changes.

