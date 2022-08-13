Google Pixel 6a display appears to support 90Hz refresh rate, but with some caveats





What you need to know Last month, the Google Pixel 6a launched with a 60Hz refresh rate display.A new mod allows the Pixel 6a to run at 90Hz — thanks to the developers who tested it.Pixel The 6 and Pixel 6a are said to share some display similarities.

Since the Google Pixel 6a was announced late last month, there’s been some discussion about the omissions Google made to offer the best Pixel at an affordable price. This included the highly controversial 60Hz refresh rate display.

That’s because under $449, there are several other options like the Nothing phone (1) and the Samsung Galaxy A53, both of which offer higher refresh rate panels of 120Hz. However, according to recent findings from developers, the Google Pixel 6a deliberately chose not to use faster refresh rates despite panel compatibility.

The discovery made by Nathan (aka @TheLunarixus) is actually done by a mod that unlocks the 90Hz refresh rate on the Pixel 6a. His 6.1-inch AMOLED panel-powered mid-range device from Samsung shipped at his usual 60Hz refresh rate. Nathan notes that his mod was developed with the Samsung display in mind, as the Pixel 6 and his new Pixel 6a display share some commonalities (like the codename S6E3FC3). suggesting.

Mishaal Rahman, senior technical editor at Esper, further endorses the finding that the display runs at 90Hz, just like the Pixel 6. However, according to Rahman, the displayhe panels may look similar, but the functionality is not the same. While testing the new mod provided by Nathan, the Pixel 6a refreshed at 60Hz and he at 90Hz. It had to run at 90Hz, he says.

While this mod seems to work fine on the Pixel 6a, both Nathan and Rahman suggest that using this mod for everyday driving is not recommended. This is because neither Google nor Samsung have officially enabled this refresh rate on their phones, so it could be an issue with your display panel.

However, some users, including Nathan and Rahman, along with two other tech reporters from The Verge and 9to5Google (Max Weinbach), have been using the new mods on their respective Pixel 6a(s), and the effect There was. This process includes enabling debug mode and unlocking the bootloader. This may void your warranty.

If you’re a Pixel 6a user and still unsure if you’re willing to take the risk of trying a mod over the hectic process, there might be good news for you. I have confirmed that we are working on a “custom ROM” that will allow this to be fully stable and publicly available.

Before the ROM goes public, we should note some insights shared by another developer, Kuba Wojciechowski. He suggests that the Pixel 6a’s display his panel could allow him to run a full 90Hz refresh rate, but it’s not yet supported by Google or Samsung. Additionally, he believes this mod is not beneficial and can damage the entire display.

Don’t get me wrong, it’s possible that a 6a panel will work perfectly at 90Hz, but this is not supported by Google or Samsung and can definitely cause damage. Forget it. August 10, 2022

I also recently bought a Pixel 6a, so the new mods coming to one of the best mid-range Android devices certainly had high hopes for many. Without testing on a specific number of devices and not endorsed by Google or Samsung, users should consider this feature and keep their expectations to a minimum.

If you want the best value for your money, the Pixel 6a is your best bet. Get the best camera set, flagship performance, 5G and dibs with Google’s latest Android software and features.

