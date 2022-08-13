Xiaomi MIX fold 2 launched in China after Samsung unveiled its smartphone





A day after Samsung unveiled its Galaxy foldable smartphone series, Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi has launched a new foldable smartphone, the Mix Fold 2. The smartphone was launched in China, but a global launch date has not yet been confirmed.

According to reports, the launch of Xiaomi’s Mix fold 2 can be seen as an attempt to challenge Samsung in the foldable smartphone segment. The mix fold 2 features Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, the same chipset used in Samsung’s latest foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4. The smartphone is priced at CNY 8,999, which is approximately 104,423 in Indian currency. The new foldable smartphone comes in his three storage options of 12GB RAM + 256GB, 12GB RAM + 512GB storage and 12GB RAM + 1TB variant, which will cost around Rs 142,000.

The Xiaomi Mix fold 2 has two AMOLED flagship screens on two sides each. The unfolded size is only 5.4mm, but the folded size is 11.2mm. It also comes with a micro waterdrop hinge developed by Xiaomi. The Mix fold 2 shows off his sleek 8.02-inch Samsung Eco screen with a resolution of 2160×1914 when unfolded. The Fold 2’s display is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. It also supports 120Hz AdaptiveSync pro.

Xiaomi’s Mix fold 2 runs on the latest MIUI fold 13 operating system, with third-party application adaptations following the Android 12L solution. Equipped with a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera, an 8MP telephoto camera, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 20MP front lens. This triple camera setup has been tuned by Leica. On the front of the battery of the Mix fold 2 is a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging.

