Google Pixel Buds Pro review: Good ANC but major drawbacks





Google Pixel Buds Pro: 2 minute review

With flashy stars at Sony, Bose, Sennheiser, and Cambridge Audio all taking the spotlight with their best wireless earbuds and best noise-cancelling earbuds, Google’s Pixel Buds Pro risk flying under the radar. round up. Is that about to change with Google’s first Pro-suffixed proposal?

Multipoint technology with ANC, wearer detection, dedicated app, and automatic audio switching (allows Pixel Buds Pro to remain connected to and switch between two different devices at the same time) Play without ANC enabled, 31 hours of battery life, Google Assistant support and customizable on-ear touch controls when paired with the charging case (which can be charged wirelessly) make for an attractive proposition of just $199/£. 179 (about AU$299). On paper, they’re promising competitors to the Apple AirPods Pro for Android users.

Also, the positive side of our Google Pixels Buds Pro review is that we think it’s worth it for the noise cancellation and transparency profiles. The experience (most of the testing is done using a Google Pixel 6 Pro smartphone, note there is no iOS app, iPhone users) is also really enjoyable.

The ointment fly for us does not relate to any of these admirable characteristics. I like earbuds that fit well and sound good, but the Google Pixel Buds Pro have a noticeable problem.From nail to knuckle, look at your thumb. Now imagine trying to insert this vertically into your ear. That’s the level of fit we’ve found here, and Google certainly says it’s a very tight fit, but we’re not.

Ultimately, though, any set of wireless headphones can make the difference between life and death on how strong they sound. There is a second problem here. We’ve spent days listening and trying to glean the level of detail, neutrality, energy and cohesion we know can be achieved at that level, but the Google Pixel Buds Pro still stand out in a class that includes the Sony WF. found to fall short of the leader in 1000XM4, Honor Earbuds 3 Pro, Bose QuietComfort Earbuds.

The Google Pixel Buds app is comprehensive and intuitive to use on the Google Pixel 6 Pro (Image credit: TechRadar)Google Pixel Buds Pro from Amazon for $199.99 (opens in a new tab)Google Pixel Buds Pro review: Pricing and Release Date $199/£179 (approximately AU$299) Released July 28, 2022

Google’s Pixel Buds Pro are available in four colorways: Fog, Charcoal, Lemongrass and Coral, but your chosen shade only adorns the touch capacitive top plate of the driver housing.

The rest of each earbud is black, with a sleek white case and a strong hinge. It’s a classy aesthetic and well worth the expense.

Google has slashed the official prices of the AirPods Pro (officially $249 / £239 / AU$399) and the Sony WF-1000XM4 (officially about the same price) here quite a bit. Given the feature set, the Pro’s are competitively priced alternatives. That being said, the price drop on these earbuds means you can find them for about the same price as the Pixel Buds Pro’s launch price. So it’s a more competitive decision than it looks.

The Pixel Buds Pro’s shape doesn’t facilitate the most secure fit for us (Image credit: TechRadar)Google Pixel Buds Pro review: Design and features Admirable and reliable Noise cancellation Feels a bit unnerving Weird shape earphones IPX4 waterproof earphones (IPX2 case) )

The Google Pixel Buds Pro’s pebble-like case is rugged and cool, and the matte plastic keeps fingerprint smudges at bay. It charges wirelessly or via USB-C, but it’s important to note that there is no charging cable in the box.

It has smaller eartips (three in total), but struggles to get the Google Pixel Buds Pro to fit securely in your ears. The bud neck is slanted to fit snugly into the ear canal, but it doesn’t feel particularly weighty or ergonomic.

Despite our best efforts, the “oh they’re safe now” moment hints at us. …so just for fit, the Google Pixel Buds Pro don’t join our guide to the best workout headphones.

As if to challenge our design reservations, the Google Pixel 6 Pro’s Pixel Buds app first ran a 20-second fit test that passed with flying colors, telling us that the earbuds sound great! I was. I’m confused…

That issue aside though, you get a lot of perks for your money. Something Apple fans don’t see). Additionally, you can customize these so that you can press and hold the left earbud to physically summon Google Assistant, and the right earbud to scroll through noise-canceling profiles.

Call handling is also a seamless experience, with people on the other end of the line reporting that we can hear them clearly. This is probably aided by what Google calls “voice accelerometers” and “wind-blocking mesh covers,” which he has three microphones per earpiece. “.

Active noise canceling? Yes, that’s a good thing. The same goes for transparency. You can’t tweak levels other than ‘on’ or ‘off’, but that’s acceptable here given the effectiveness of each.

Google also offers many user-friendly features. For example, super-fast pairing where the earbud pops up on the home screen asking you to be friends, a “Find me” feature, and Multipoint his tech with a dedicated app and automatic audio switching. Pixel Buds Pro stay comfortably connected to two different devices and let you easily switch between them. I’ve tried it on a Google Pixel 6 Pro, a Samsung Galaxy S21, and even an iPhone 8, and it worked fine as long as I had multipoint turned on in the Buds settings (it’s off by default, but you can turn it on takes a few seconds).

And battery life is pretty good. With ANC off, you get up to 11 hours of playback on the earbuds and up to 31 hours total with the charging case. With active noise cancellation turned on, you get up to 7 hours of playback with the earbuds and up to 20 hours total with the charging case. It’s way better than the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and AirPods Pro on earbuds alone, but it has a shorter total lifespan than the AirPods Pro.

Plus, charging the earbuds in the charging case for 5 minutes gives you up to 1 hour of playback with active noise cancellation on. Active noise canceling on.

Design and function score: 4/5

Slightly larger earbuds, but they don’t wobble – plus there’s plenty of stamina here (Image credit: TechRadar)Google Pixel Buds Pro review: Sound qualitySounds better than Google’s older Pixel Buds – but 11 mm The sound of music is rather flat, and the basic

Google launched the original Pixel Buds in 2020, followed by the more affordable Google Pixel Buds A-Series. And the headline is that, even after just a few hours of listening, the sound quality when listening to music is an improvement over Google’s previous efforts. But that’s where the praise is cut back.

Each Google Pixel Buds Pro earbud has a relatively large 11mm dynamic driver inside, which should bode well for great performance. However, from the very beginning of my testing (I know I’ve done it perfectly), I’ve noticed a few shortcomings when it comes to sonic performance.

Listening to This is the Sea by The Waterboy on the remastered Tidal file, you lose the sense of a dynamic build growing on top of the track. The song is supposed to be built from a barely perceptible key progression, as if it begins in the distance. Here, the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Plus, despite being much cheaper, clearly outperforms his Google offering, celebrating the shaker and inflection of Mike Scott’s vocals in a Pixel way. Tsubomi Pro cannot.

The album This is the Sea follows The Pan Within, with violins, keys and alternate vocal harmonies alluded to by the Pixel Buds Pro, but to shine perfectly in a mix of slightly compressed sounds overall. You also notice that the track doesn’t have as much impact, grip, and weight through the bass register as it should, with the electric guitar holding down the low riffs.

We roll out “HD Audio” throughout our tests (which is defined as an AAC audio codec, which means it’s better than MP3, but still lossy, and the best we get here), but for listening Hear state-of-the-art clarity along the way The number of notes is not what you’d expect at this level.

Listening to Sam Fender’s Get You Down, there’s a three-dimensional, impulsive saxophone detail you can glean from the song with the Honor Earbuds 3 Pro, but it’s underplayed here in the high register and the overall profile I can feel the sound a little. Muddy and hairy, even through the midrange. I just wish there was a little more space around each passage.

Google Pixel Buds Pro: Light and sleek looking, but not necessarily comfortable (Image credit: TechRadar)Google Pixel Buds Pro: Value-price, feature-packed Competitors sound quality overall excellent

The Google Pixel Buds Pro look sharp and have a lot of features for the price tag. ANC is reliable, and its intuitive features and app support make it a viable proposition if you’re a Pixel phone owner.

But if you prioritize sound value per pound above all else in truly wireless earbuds, consider even cheaper options like the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Plus, or, if available in your area, the Honor Earbuds 3. recommended. Pro (£170 / €199 / about $178 or AU$367).

Google Pixel Buds Pro Review: Should You Buy? Google Pixel Buds Pro Attributes Notes Rating Design and Features We didn’t like the insecure fit, but the spec sheet is comprehensive.4/5 Sound quality Good level ANC and a decent transparency profile, but the sound is acceptable at best.3/5 Worth a look if it’s worth Google smarts and ANC top your wish list.

Think the Google Pixel Buds Pro aren’t your true wireless earbuds? No stress. Here are three options that can give you the design, feature set, and sound quality you’re looking for.

