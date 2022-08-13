Update: Google Data Center Fire and Data Center Fire Mitigation Tips | Data Center Knowledge





Google said three workers were injured at the company’s data center campus in Council Bluffs, Iowa on Monday, August 8, following a data center workplace safety event (many people suffered arc flashes, data center fires, etc.). , or what we call a data center explosion) are called electrical accidents. .

Google told Data Center Knowledge that the electrical incident and the company’s recent Google Search and Maps service outage were not related, but both incidents occurred on the same day and within hours of each other. did. I created a timeline of this event to chart the series of incidents that affected both users and workers on Monday, August 8th, and his subsequent fallout on Tuesday, August 9th.

RELATED: Apple recovers from massive outage

All three injured workers are in stable condition, a Google spokesperson said.

RELATED: Facebook User Reports Global Outage Across Social Network

Below is an image of the likely location of an electrical accident by Omdia’s data center research analysts. The section circled in red is said to be the location of the data center substation.

Image Credit: Omdia Data Center Building Tracker

Data center fire mitigation integrates worker safety training and PPE

Whether your digital infrastructure is on-premises or co-located, employee safety presents unique challenges. To address the specific risk of arc flash fire explosions, Dr. Moises Levy, Senior Principal Analyst at Omdia, shares key insights. Equipment, regular maintenance and training, among other things.

As Jensen Hughes practice lead Paul Amico says, as they shift to a more strategic focus, forward-thinking data center operators are called risk-informed fire protection or risk-informed data center engineering. Focus on things.

The purpose of a risk-informed approach is to rank the likelihood of fire scenarios and apply practical resources to their mitigation based on the probability and level of impact in the event of an unfortunate event.

For example, a rare arc flash can pose a significant risk to the lives of data center workers, as evidenced by the video below.

According to Amico, it’s important to work on:

Data collection on data center facility layout Code review of local, national and possibly international safety requirements Hazard identification (HAZID) to identify hazards and reduce risk Fire risk assessment review and risk acceptance thresholds Establishing values ​​Comprehensive recommendations taking into account risk assessment results from the risk matrix

If you would like to reproduce this risk-informed version of fire protection, please consider reviewing the full Amicos documentation here.

Conclusion: Consider the Rising Cost of Data Center Fire Mitigation

Reviewing your data center’s fire mitigation efforts may help identify areas for improvement. According to Amir Boubaker, senior analyst at Omdia, one consideration is the cost of upgrading gas suppression and fire protection systems. According to Boubaker, this is partly due to the recent heightened need for data during his COVID-19 pandemic, and partly because buyers using US dollars are using the current rate of inflation to increase the cost of fire safety. It has to do with both.

According to Boubaker, end users in this space don’t want to be the center of attention while many others have already invested in these systems.

sauce

Omdia, Fire Detection and Suppression Equipment Report 2022 Analysis

Guardian, “Google Outage: Tech Giant Apologizes After Software Update Brings Search Engine Down”

SFGATE, “Google Announces Data Center ‘Electrical Accident’ Unrelated to Monday’s Google Outage”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.datacenterknowledge.com/business/update-google-data-center-fire-and-data-center-fire-mitigation-tips The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos