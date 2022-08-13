‘There will be blood in the streets,’ Google exec warns employees about layoffs





SAN FRANCISCO: As big tech companies start laying off employees in a global economic downturn, Google executives say if earnings aren’t good next quarter, there will be ‘blood on the streets’, so will it perform better? reportedly warned employees to prepare to leave.

In a company message seen by an insider, Google Cloud sales leaders threatened employees with a “holistic review of sales productivity and productivity in general” and said next quarter’s results “must improve.” , there will be bloodshed in the streets.”

3rd Quarter Results “Don’t Look Up, [then] There will be blood on the streets, according to a message passed on to the sales team.” The warning was first reported by Insider.

Google employees are “fearing layoffs” after the company quietly extended a hiring freeze this month without making any announcement, reports The New York Post.

The company has now reportedly warned employees that they will be fired if they do not deliver results.

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai told employees late last month that they needed to boost productivity due to severe economic headwinds.

Pichai said he wanted to solicit ideas from employees on how to get “better results faster.”

“There is a real concern that our overall productivity is not at the level we need for the personnel we have,” he was quoted as saying.

In July, Google placed a two-week hiring freeze to assess staffing needs and determine its course of action going forward. The company previously announced it would slow down hiring for the rest of the year.

“It is clear that we are facing a challenging macro environment with even greater uncertainty,” Pichai said.

Alphabet, Google’s parent company, underperformed earnings and earnings expectations for the April-June period (Q2).

Revenue growth slowed to 13% from 62% a year earlier.

Other tech companies that have laid off or delayed hiring during the current recession include LinkedIn, Meta, Oracle, Twitter, Nvidia, Snap, Uber, Spotify, Intel, Salesforce and more.

