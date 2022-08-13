New Emoji Appears, Google Developer Pressures Apple to Update to Latest Texting Technology





Yahoo Finance Live anchors Akiko Fujita and Rachelle Akuffo take a look at the upcoming new emoji and what’s driving Apple developers to adopt universal text messaging technology.

– The new emoji will be on all phones by the middle of next year. New icons include a pushing hand, a quivering face, and even a moose. And it’s currently displaying these images. Rochelle, we talked a lot this morning when this came out.

– Oh.

– I like it, but I don’t think it shows panic

– I wonder when will I feel the need to use my vibrating face as an emoji. I mean, I love range.

-I feel confused.

– I’m confused because I have something like this.

– yes.

– I was just thinking. I mean, part of me likes the fact that I have all these options. And I’m the kind of person whose penmanship turned into garbage once I started texting. I mean, when it all comes down to emojis, we might use languages ​​like English less and less.

-I like jellyfish. But what is your favorite emoji? What do you use all the time?

– Mine is a little mushy, so I have a face that looks like it’s surrounded by hearts.

– Oh, I love you!

– that’s what I tend to use most.

-This is interesting because my favorite is the one that does this. [LAUGHTER]

-What does it say about us?

– Such opposites. I feel like I can use it in various chats.

– that is true. I’m not mad about it, but as an Android user I get a lot of hate from my friends in group chats when everyone but me has an iPhone, so obviously talking iPhone vs Android Not that I haven’t tried it, but I’ve found that Android and Google are trying to pressure the iPhone into saying, “Try this program.” This is the new technology we should be using. I tried it once on my iPhone. I didn’t like it.

– I’m a full iOS user, so this is another border between boxes. Never mind, really. But Google’s claim is that anyone using Android is accused of ruining those chats. So you see a blue bubble of blue bubbles, then a green bubble pops up.

– See, I think it’s actually the other way around. Whenever I try to send someone a video to their iPhone, Apple purposely makes it this terrifyingly gritty and flimsy. So I mean get it. Apple is a smart attempt to keep everyone in the ecosystem. They have no reason to want to replace what Google is doing. So I get it. clever

– yes. What’sApp is a good compromise between iOS and Android users. We’ll continue that discussion over the weekend, but for Rochelle and I it’s over in the next few hours.

