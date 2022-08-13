5 things I wish I knew when I started Cult of the Lamb





Cult of Ram was released this week – a combination of Animal Crossing and Hades with the right throw in of Isaac’s bindings. I’ve been hacking enemies and building cult installations for days. I feel like I came across enough advice to write this article for new players.

Here are five things I wish I knew when I started Cult of the Lamb.

1. Your Favorite Cult Member Can Live Forever

This section was originally titled Don’t get attached to your favorite cult member. Because as we will soon see, everyone dies. Even if they don’t starve or die of disease, all cultists eventually grow old, stop working, and eventually die. However, you are a supernatural cult, so there is a definite cure for this. It’s a ritual that can revive dead cult members.

2. Best upgrade

In my opinion, the two best upgrades for the entire cult are the ones that halve the cost of Ritual and also halve the cooldown. There are certain rituals that you want to be able to perform more or less all the time, so it’s a good idea to have these available whenever you need them and not spend your crusader bones on anything else.

3. The best building

Without a doubt, my favorite group of buildings is on this row. Outhouses, Caretaker Stations, and Healing Bays. Between all three of these, there would be far less sickness in the camps and no need to clean up the feces of believers in the woods. , you can have the janitor clean up the poop and vomit. After all, that’s not the job of a cult leader. If people get sick (and they can be cursed with sickness or eat bad food), Healing Bey will cure them more or less instantly.

4. Crusades always return to other rooms

What I’m saying here is that if you have a map with two paths after killing an enemy in a room, pick one path and see what goes on. If you have a lot of enemies with another similar path, another exit or two, you’ll want to backtrack once they’re all dead and go to a room you didn’t visit. Literally almost every time, this will be some kind of bonus his room for weapon upgrades, tarot cards, or offering stations. And the more of them you get, the easier it will be to do every Crusade.

5. The Greatest Ritual Ever

Arguably the most powerful ritual Ive in the game is the Enhancement Ritual. A few coins can be extracted from cult members for a tithe.Dozens of coins can be found in crusader runs.But this ritual? From my medium-sized cult, he’s drawn 600 coins at a time, and it’s easy to get it back at the cost of some faith. This almost breaks the economy of the game as it took me from not having enough coins to having more coins than I could actually spend. It’s weird to talk about nerfing in a game like this, but it can be nerfing, so use it whenever you can.

Those are my suggestions, have fun! Praise the Lamb!

