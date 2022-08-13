Google TV Streamer Voice Commands You Probably Don’t Know





When you think of the voice search feature on your TV remote, the main use that’s likely to come to mind is to bypass the slow and cumbersome process of typing a title into the search bar.

With Chromecast with Google TV, you can do all that and more. His Chromecast version of Google Assistant combines the convenience of voice commands with the skill of his Google search function on a TV screen.

Don’t get me wrong. Having a Chromecast isn’t a one-stop-shop for both smart TVs and home voice assistants. Chromecast inherently lacks some of the most useful “always on” features of the Google Nest Mini and Google Nest Hub, as you have to press a button to speak to the remote. For example, voice command activation (“Hey Google”), setting timers and alarms. , and a motion-activated display.

But Chromecast with Google TV is by far the closest we’ve seen to a smart TV becoming an all-in-one voice assistant. Here are just a few of my favorite voice commands I’ve found.

Screenshot by Brian Rosenzweig / CNET Finding TV shows and movies when you can’t remember the name “Wait what’s the name of the Air Force movie with Tom Cruise?”

Combining Google’s powerful search capabilities with your home streaming stick, you can use your Google Assistant to search for your favorite titles as well as movies you don’t remember the exact name for.

I’ve tried searching for a few movies by plot point or main character, and I’m surprised how often Google gives precise directions. Search for “movies about dogs and racing” (The Art of Racing in the Rain), “Anne Hathaway fashion movie” (The Devil Wears Prada), “Lady Gaga Shallow movie” (A Star Is Born) and you’ll get the right results right away was obtained. , options to watch, trailers, and even YouTube clips.

‘Play Up First by NPR’ for direct playback of specific tracks, albums and podcasts

Not only can you launch a specific track, album or artist on your music streaming service, but you can also launch your favorite podcast.

You can also quit the app and have your music or podcasts continue playing automatically while navigating the home screen.

“Ok Google, turn off TV” to turn TV on or off on another device

This requires at least one other device in the Google ecosystem (even a phone with the Google Home app will do), but it’s super handy. , I’ve had moments where I remember leaving the TV on. Instead of going through the process of getting up and stumbling around in the dark to find the remote, just open the Google Home app on your phone (or activate your Nest Mini) and tell it to turn off the screen.

Set a time to turn off the TV “Turn off the TV after 5 minutes”

You might think that you can control the TV itself using the features of your remote control, but you can also turn your TV off by setting a specific time or by telling it to turn off after a certain amount of time. It is especially useful to be able to set the cut time. Up. One downside: I couldn’t find a voice command to keep the TV on after I had already set the time.

Screenshot by Brian Rosenzweig/CNET “Show me my photos of the New York City skyline” displaying hyper-specific Google Photos on TV

Anyone who has used Google Photos in the last few years knows how good the platform is at categorizing photos. Google’s AI can not only detect people (and name them with your help), but it can also easily classify pets, events, weather, places and more. When I tried Google Photos on my Chromecast, I was surprised at how specific the information was. ‘Show me a picture of Christmas’, ‘a picture of coffee in Washington DC’ or even ‘a picture of myself in 2014’ are all easily displayed in the app.

Rewind to a specific time “Wait, rewind 10 seconds!”

Rewinding can be tedious, especially when watching a movie if you need to parse an hour or two of content. A lot of the time, even if you really miss the last line of a conversation, you’ll still use the built-in 30-second rewind feature by default. With Google voice commands, you can rewind by a certain number of seconds or rewind by a certain timestamp in TV or movies.

Screenshot by Brian Rosenzweig / CNET Show non-TV recommendations on screen ‘I’m kinda hungry. What’s the best Korean BBQ near me?’

On the other hand, it’s easy to forget, though obvious, that Google Search-enabled devices can answer questions beyond the world of streaming. Chromecast is a slightly cleaned-up version of Google Search, presenting a carousel of several options, but like your phone, it recommends local restaurants, bars, parks, shops, and more.

