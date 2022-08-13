Tech-Gadget Rentals Leader Grover Partners with Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium





MIAMI, Fla. Glover, the global leader in on-demand home appliance rentals, has officially announced a partnership with the Miami Dolphins. Headquartered in Miami and Berlin, Glover provides access to premium consumer technology products at affordable prices and flexible schedules.

Bringing together two large South Florida business presences, the partnership will use Glover technology throughout the Westfield Club area at Hard Rock Stadium, allowing attendees and team members to entertain and interact. . Glover will also get the rights to name menu items at Hard Rock Stadium and the rights to host his box on the field for the season.

To officially kick off the partnership, Glover will be attending the Junior Dolphins High School Kickoff. For this kickoff, high school football teams from all over South Florida will visit Hard Rock Stadium for a variety of enriching activities before joining him at the Dolphins’ preseason home. Match on August 27, 2022.

Miami Dolphins senior vice president and chief revenue officer Jeremy Walls said: “By sharing our commitment to innovation and sustainability, this collaboration with Glover will help ensure that Hard Rock Stadium guests have the best possible experience at every venue event.”

This partnership is Grover’s latest effort to further establish itself in Miami and support the city’s growing startup community. Grover has enjoyed great success in Florida since opening its Miami headquarters in February of this year.

“The Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium are landmarks here in the Miami community, making technology more accessible and affordable for all,” said Michael Cassow, CEO and founder of Glover. “This partnership is not just for the Dolphins team and fans, but for the Miami tech community as Glover continues to make Miami our home.” It works to support the whole thing and we look forward to seeing you in the game!”

Glover works to foster the mass adoption of flexible technology ownership, empowering people to experience a better life through access to technology while encouraging a better, more sustainable future. I’m here. Already he has over 600,000 devices in circulation, Grover reduces unused products, extends the life of technology his cycle, and the hype cycle that causes used gadgets to end up in landfills. Flatten.

