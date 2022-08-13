Cybersecurity innovations showcased at Black Hat





Cybersecurity professionals packed into the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas last week for the annual Black Hat USA Confab, mostly ditching their masks and storming into the pre-COVID-style crowd.

Security vendors large and small offer products, and there are many products that enterprise security professionals can add to their cyber shopping list.

Many established players were setting up full-size booths and handing out boxed goodies, but my focus was on discovering the most innovative vendors at the show. Good News: Cybersecurity Innovation The world still has a lot of innovation needed to keep up with malicious attackers.

So here are my top seven innovators at Black Hat this year. Whether each of them will be able to sign up customers may be an open question, but that’s the nature of disruptive product innovation.

My 7 Top Black Hat Innovators

Armo Ltd. recently made a strategic shift. His Kubernetes security service at the company struggled to find an audience. Security professionals are still uncomfortable with Kubernetes.

But since DevOps is fully on board with it, Armo has changed its strategy. It’s a free, open-source tool for DevOps professionals to quickly scan code for misconfigurations and vulnerabilities. He also maps role-based access control to Kubernetes resources. In other words, it shows who has access to what.

Combining simplicity and utility, Kubescapes (not to mention free and open source) quickly became popular. Based on this early success, Armo is re-establishing itself as an open source vendor.

What’s interesting about Armo: Kubescape’s open source deployment is full-featured, and Armo also offers a paid hosted version with enterprise support. Going forward, the company will bring some of the functionality of its previous security-focused product into this enterprise product.

BluBracket Inc. prevents, finds, and corrects source code risks by identifying sensitive information in the code itself.

Sensitive information may include secrets such as passwords, application programming interface keys, etc., but BluBracket goes far beyond detecting secrets. It can also identify not only personally identifiable information or PII, but also data that may pose a compliance risk (for example, health information or non-inclusive language).

For any given code element, BluBracket determines where the code is going, including what the code connects to, who has access to it, and whether the code in question has already been leaked by a vulnerability. BluBracket also protects the software supply chain from code creation to deployment.

What’s interesting about BluBracket: Dealing with secrets in code requires different mitigations than other sensitive information. Changing passwords and rotating keys is easy, but BluBracket needs to handle PII differently. After all, developers can’t just change the name every time they accidentally hard-code it somewhere.

Normalyze Inc. secures customer data anywhere in the public cloud. Discover all your organization’s structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data and classify it to better understand the risks associated with it.

Normalyze determines who and what has access to what data, and ultimately the platform combines all this information to assess the risk facing an organization’s data in the cloud.

What’s interesting about Normalyze: Identify risks to your data. For example, out-of-context credit card numbers are less risky, but their proximity to names, expiration dates, and CVV codes is much more risky.

Pangea Cyber ​​Corp. provides security building blocks for application developers. This allows application developers to build enhanced security features into their code without having to code it themselves.

Most developers think of security as a necessary evil, and while it’s difficult, it’s essential to get it right. Additionally, most application security features are essentially the same for each app, a classic example being the login page.

Pangea addresses these challenges through cloud-based services that developers access through APIs. In other words, Pangea is language agnostic for any application that uses its API.

What’s interesting about Pangea: The company’s API access makes it easy to incorporate Pangea functionality into your applications. For client-side applications (for example, downloadable from app stores), Pangea also offers a traditional software development kit that supports most popular languages. As a result, a developer can include his Pangea modules with a single line of code, even in client-side apps.

Slim AI Inc. scans container-based code at check-in to identify vulnerabilities and unnecessary code, including unnecessary libraries that may contain vulnerabilities of their own.

Slim AI offers its products as a cloud-native, SaaS-based service that can be accessed via an API. As a result, a developer can easily integrate with Continuous Integration and Deployment or his CI/CD pipeline to automate security scanning on every code push.

The tool works with any type of container, not just Kubernetes, and helps organizations save cloud costs by eliminating code vulnerabilities as well as reducing the size of commits.

What’s interesting about Slim AI: Developers can either put pre-scanned code back into Git to reduce the size of future commits, or simply rescan all code each time for a simpler and more costly deployment. You can choose to do

Spyderbat Inc. automates runtime security for cloud-native workloads by building interactive causality maps of flagged events in real time.

The result is a single dashboard view of ongoing compromises, helping security analysts understand what the bad guys are doing, what they will do next, and how to stop them. You get all the interactivity you need to understand what’s going on.

What’s interesting about Spyderbat: The causality maps Spyderbat creates follow two dimensions, cause and time, so analysts can easily understand attacker behavior in terms of cause and effect.

Traceable Inc. provides modern cloud-native API security by focusing on the data flowing through your APIs.

The platform classifies risks based on the accessibility of APIs and the sensitivity of the data flowing through them. It also uncovers “zombie” APIs that may be unmanaged or unaware of your organization.

Traceable then provides standard API protection by scanning for known vulnerabilities including the OWASP Web and API Top 10.

What’s interesting about Traceable: Previous generations of API security tools focused primarily on REST-based APIs. Traceable also works with various modern API types such as Kafka endpoints, GraphQL, and more.

Cyber ​​innovation is fully modernized

None of the vendors in the list above fall neatly into the established cybersecurity market. This makes sense given the focus on innovation.

While established players continue to build comprehensive security capabilities, these innovators are more focused on cloud-native, API-based, data-centric and completely modern information technology challenges.

No one knows which of these vendors will succeed, but the innovations they bring will advance the state of cyber technology now and in the future.

Jason Bloomberg is the founder and president of Intellyx, which advises business leaders and technology vendors on their digital transformation strategies. He wrote this article for his SiliconANGLE. None of the organizations mentioned in this article are his Intellyx customers.

