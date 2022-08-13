



Google has been fined $60 million for misleading Android users in Australia about how it uses location data.

The internet giant was brought to court in 2019 by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), claiming that its Android smartphone settings were misleading.

The ACCC accused Google of retaining location data for some users even though they turned off “location history.”

Google has been fined $60 million for misleading Android users in Australia about how it uses location data. (AAP)

Another setting titled “Web & App Activity” also allowed location data to be shared with Google, according to the ACCC.

ACCC Chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb said: “This significant penalty imposed by the court today will force digital platforms and other companies large and small to challenge consumers over how their data is collected and used. It sends a strong message that it should not be misunderstood.

“Businesses need to be transparent about what data they collect, how they collect it and how they use it, so that consumers can make informed decisions about who to share that data with. ,” said Cass-Gottlieb.

“This is the first public enforcement result to come out of the ACCC’s digital platform investigation.”

This setting was enabled by default on phones running the Android operating system from 2017 to 2018.

Left: Location History and Web & App Activity preferences shown to consumers who set up a Google Account on their Android mobile device between April 30, 2018 and December 19, 2018. In early 2017 and late 2018, I turned off (or “paused”) my Location History setting. Right: A statement displayed to consumers who accessed their Web & App Activity settings using Android mobile devices in early 2017 and late 2018. (ACCC)

At least 1.3 million people may have viewed the settings page during this time.

A Google spokesperson confirmed the penalty and emphasized that the issue was fixed before the court proceedings began.

Google has invested heavily in making location information easier to manage and understand, while significantly minimizing the amount of data stored, with industry-first tools such as auto-deletion controls. I went to

“As we have demonstrated, we are committed to making continuous updates that give our users control and transparency while providing the most helpful product possible.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.9news.com.au/technology/google-fined-60-million-for-misleading-australian-android-users/53feb84a-5718-4de2-a765-d4ddb4dde79e The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos