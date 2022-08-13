Google could add home workouts to its smart TV offerings





Like fitness-obsessed TV hosts Hans and Franz, Google wants to inspire you.

The company plans to add fitness tracking technology and support for interactive home workouts to the Android TV platform and incorporate these software features into smart TVs running third-party software. If the vision comes true, the supported smart TVs will sync with Fitbit trackers and smartwatches running Google’s Wear OS, such as the Samsung Galaxy Watch and Google Pixel Watch, for a series of living room work. Can be used to monitor out progress. It’s like watching a Richard Simmons or Billy Blanks video, and you can even track your rep count and measure your heart rate.

The details of how it will work are not clear, as the news first reported by Protocol came from a closed-door meeting Google held with other smart home companies. Still, it’s clear that Google wants to compete with smart home fitness services like Apple Fitness+, which uses the Apple Watch and Apple TV, and devices like the Mirror and Pelotons Guide.

Protocol says the initiative could also include extensions that connect Nest speakers and other wireless speakers to Google-powered TVs. The report also says these changes are likely to come to him in 2023.

Google is years behind the big shift to home workouts early in the pandemic. But the service can also be seen as part of Google’s effort to bring all products together. Merging smart home tech with his Android, Wear OS and Android TV will see Google’s stuff used more often and in more combinations.

Here’s what else you need to know about Consumer Tech Week.

Google denounces Apple’s text messages

Also in Google news, the company released a divisive PSA earlier this week asking Apple to change the basic standards it uses for text messages. Apple converts messages to non-Apple devices into standard SMS messages. This is in contrast to using his RCS standard, which has a richer set of features, which Google started pushing hard last year. As such, some important metadata may be lost in cross-platform conversions.

Google framed Apple’s decision not to support RCS as a forceful move, blaming Apple for not complying with more modern standards. In fact, it’s likely an attempt to level the playing field between Apple and Google when it comes to cross-device messaging, with the former enjoying a significant competitive advantage over the latter. iPhone to iPhone messaging comes with more add-ons and special features than any Apple fanatic would want to give up. It’s also ironic that such a petition comes from Google. Over the years, Google has introduced various messaging apps, but has never even managed to keep the name of its messaging product right. Unexpectedly, Google took the campaign to social media to get other people involved. Google is now waiting for a response that Apple liked this message.

ring ring

Ring camera videos are controversial. The Amazon-owned company can collect data about both users and people on camera and share those videos with law enforcement without user consent. I’m here. There’s a whole genre of viral videos (yes, on TikTok) that revel in the quirky antics of people and pets caught on ring cameras.

The show, called Ring Nation, will be hosted by comedian Wanda Sykes. The content is pretty much what you’d expect: a collection of funny and scary videos like mayhem on people’s porches and gardens. It is produced by Big Fish Entertainment, the same production company that produced the documentary program Live PD. Ring Nation opens on her September 26th.

