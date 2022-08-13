Google fined A$60 million for misleading Australians over privacy in 2017





Before you praise Google for fined them A$60 million for misleading Australians about privacy, remember three things.

First, this relates to Android smartphones in 2017-18 and lawsuits in 2019. Second, Google fixed the issue shortly after receiving advice from the ACCC, well before the consequential court proceedings. Third, Google Android is used by about 75% of the world’s smartphones, and Apple’s iOS tracks users as well. If you use your smartphone, tracking is required.

Simply put, Google kept location data (where you were) even when you turned off location history. The second setting, Web & App Activity, also used location.

“We have greatly minimized the amount of data stored while using industry-first tools such as auto-delete controls to make location information easier to manage and understand, and we have invested a lot of money into it. We’ve invested in it, and we’re committed to making continuous updates that give our users control and transparency while providing the most helpful product possible.”

Google spokesperson

The ACCC press release speaks to that aspect.

CyberShack Views Google Fined A$60 Million – We Should Trust Google

This is mostly related to Android 8 Oreo. Back then, privacy was not mankind’s biggest problem. Google fixed this issue in his Android 9. Android 10, 11, and 12 enforces privacy even more rigorously, with an easy-to-understand privacy dashboard.

Since then, user awareness of privacy issues has generally improved. Google has beefed up Android, but what you have to worry about is malicious data harvesting apps like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Zoom, TikTok, etc. that collect personal data from your phone, contacts, photos, and other sources. is. .

I know it’s a big question, but the reality is that most of us rely on our Android smartphones and others do very similar things, so trust your data is needed.

For an overview of Android privacy, see How to Minimize Snooping Risks on Your Phone (Android Privacy Tips Guide).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cybershack.com.au/news/google-fine-of-a60m-for-misleading-aussies-in-2017-over-privacy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos