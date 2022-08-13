How to create Google Calendar events directly from Gmail





Getty/SOPA image

Have you ever written an important date on a sticky note and lost it? Just remember when your boss asked if that one project of hers was still on schedule?

To avoid unnecessary stress, I’ve made a habit of creating Google Calendar events directly from Gmail and associating upcoming reminders with related emails and messages. This simple productivity hack saved me many times during college, and it works just as well at work. Method is as follows.

Step 1: Open Gmail

First, open Gmail from your mobile phone or computer browser. The process is the same on both platforms.

Step 2: Select the event or email to add

Open an email or message containing the time, date, and/or general information you want to embed in your Google Calendar.

Step 3: Create an Event

At the top of the email, in the upper right corner[その他]Select the toggle (three dots).[イベントを作成]A drop-down menu with options appears.

Screenshot by Christina Darby/ZDNetStep 4: “Allow” notifications to stay up to date

From here, you’ll see a new window with a prompt asking if you want to allow calendar notifications. For these timely reminders,[許可]Click.

These notifications are different than the standard in-browser or in-app reminders sent by Google Calendar. Instead, reminders appear as regular phone or computer notifications. Select “Block” if you do not want pop-up notifications.

Screenshot by Christina Darby/ZDNet Step 5: Enter your details

The main subject line may already have a related email subject, but feel free to change it to whatever title works best for you.

From here, you can edit and personalize your event just like you would a standard calendar card. You can also add scheduled reminders for exact times or time slots, more guests, virtual or physical locations, and personal favorites.

To add a reminder,[通知]Click the toggle (bell) to select when you want to be notified of the event.

Screenshot by Christina Darby/ZDNet Step 6: Save

When you’re done, click the blue[保存]Select a button. If things change, you can always edit and fine-tune your event cards.

More information: How to integrate Google Calendar with Slack

To add an event to your calendar from your phone, you must manually go to the Calendar app and create a new event. But if you want to add a task instead of an event, you can add it directly from Gmail to Google Tasks. Go to the email you want to create a task for, select the three dots in the upper right corner, select[タスクに追加]Choose.

Make sure to download the Tasks app before adding the Tasks app.

When you create an event via Gmail or manually, you’ll see an option to set the event as recurring.below the title if the event is all day[終日]Check the box or select from the drop-down menu. The dropdown shows custom recurrence ranges or weekly, monthly, and yearly frequencies.

Open Google Calendar,[作成]Select a button. From there, enter logistics information, participants, and other information.

