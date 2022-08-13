Indonesia showcases innovative defense technology – OpenGov Asia





Responding to the need for indoor urban farming solutions, the National University of Singapore (NUS) formally launched the Research Center for Sustainable Urban Agriculture (SUrF), bringing together the diverse expertise of principal investigators across the university. developed new science and technology. Base solution for urban farming in the country.

Together with public sector and industry partners, NUS is committed to making a significant contribution to Singapore’s food policy agenda. His Professor Tan Eng Chye, President of NUS, said:

Core teams in science, engineering, and computing form SUrF, a research organization focused on sustainable urban agriculture. This exclusive group of researchers covers a variety of topics including plant science, genomics and gene editing, microbiome, food science, materials and polymer science, sensor technology, data science, and artificial intelligence (AI) for indoor agriculture. have experience

The team initiated a multidisciplinary program to build a cross-border sustainable platform for improving plant performance both pre- and post-harvest, including yield, nutrient profile and safety assurance. increase.

The center’s new facility, with about 200 square meters of indoor plant-growing area for research, is expected to be completed by early 2023.

With three grow chambers and an additional precision grow chamber, environmental parameters such as temperature and light spectrum can be altered to promote better plant growth with potentially improved phytonutrients.

PlantEye is a non-destructive phenotypic device for monitoring plant development and documenting plant health, and like many analytical tools for studying nutritional content, it becomes part of your research instrumentation. .

The center also has access to NUS’ state-of-the-art laboratories for molecular genetics research, including gene editing.

Furthermore, SUrF research focuses on three stages of food production: pre-production, production and post-production. The center’s goal is to come up with solutions for producers and work with local businesses to meet their needs.

Post-harvest interventions can also help improve the nutritional quality and microbial safety of food. Preliminary findings show that LED lighting not only eliminates spoilage organisms, but also enhances the nutritional value of green crops.

The team’s next step is to develop LED lighting technology specifically for green vegetables commonly consumed in Singapore and test the technology in a simulated retail environment.

In addition, SUrF has 16 principal investigators from NUS’ Biological Sciences, Food Science and Technology, Biomedical Engineering, Electrical and Computer Engineering, and Computer Science divisions. They oversee about 10 research projects.

One of these projects is to make it easier for cities to grow leafy greens. Most crops grown in indoor farms are grown in fields, which makes them unsuitable for a controlled environment. less quantity.

Researchers are investigating novel methods of plant breeding, such as genome selection and gene editing, to create leafy vegetable varieties with traits that perform well in controlled environments. This is done to improve the quality and productivity of agriculture.

Meanwhile, the team created a bacterial bio-inoculum to help plants grow. These can be used in a variety of agricultural situations, such as when plants are grown in soil, peat, or coconut fiber, or when hydroponic systems are used.

This helps improve crop growth and increases resilience in an environmentally benign manner. It can also reduce the need for chemical fertilizers.

