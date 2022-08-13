Bad week for tech-adjacent brand layoffs: Peloton, Calm, Sweetgr





Another bad week is coming to an end for tech companies and consumer brands wearing tech cloaks to boost valuations and stock prices.

Peloton announced nearly 800 job cuts. Peloton’s news is part of a sweeping overhaul that includes closing many of its stores and raising prices on its high-end bikes and popular treadmills. “These moves will enable Peloton to become more efficient, cost-effective and agile,” the company said in a statement. CEO Barry McCarthy, who took over from former CEO John Foley in February, emailed employees that the effort is part of a plan to “design a great comeback story for the post-corona era.” Told. Shares rose 13% on the news.

Meditation app Calm is worth $2 billion and lays off 20% of its staff. The company, which became the first so-called unicorn in the meditation app industry in 2019, cut about 90 of its 400 jobs in the name of stabilizing its business. This includes his 12 positions in Calm’s consumer marketing division, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.

The layoffs that began in Silicon Valley have spread in recent weeks, hitting consumer-facing companies that have struggled to establish themselves as technology pioneers. Sweetgreen, the cult salad brand that went public last year after being reborn as a tech company, said this week it was laying off 5% of its support center workforce. rice field.

And trendy eyewear brand Warby Parker cut 63 jobs, or 15% of its workforce. In the announcement, co-founders and co-CEOs Dave Gilboa and Neil Blumenthal said the job cuts would not include customer-facing positions, retail or research. After the company went public in September 2021, its share price rose 30%, but in 2022 the stock is down 70%.

Meanwhile, back in Techland, the bloodshed continues. His Truepill, a digital health unicorn, laid off about a third of him, or 175 of his people, in his third layoff this year. Soundcloud lays off his 20% of employees. Hootsuite is also laying off 30% of its workforce, or about 300 people.

