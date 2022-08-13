Dynamic Spectrum Sharing Helps DoD with 5G Innovation





What is 5G Dynamic Spectrum Sharing?

Rysavy Research president and wireless spectrum expert Peter Rysavy says the basic idea of ​​spectrum sharing is that multiple entities can use the same spectrum at the same time.

Most of the spectrum is geographically shared over long distances. This is why wireless carriers in the US and Canada, for example, can use the same frequencies for his 4G and his 5G services. Commercial operators may be prohibited from using spectrum in certain areas operated by government agencies, known as exclusion zones.

A further complication is when there are multiple users in the same area using the same radio frequency. It is at the core of many radio operations, with base station schedulers coordinating how different mobile devices access the spectrum in a given coverage area. they do not interfere with each other.

This is especially important for the Pentagon, which wants to avoid interfering with commercial 5G services, and from the Pentagon’s perspective, it wants commercial 5G to avoid interfering with military operations and radar systems.

Generally speaking, low spectrum bands offer wider coverage but support lower bandwidths. Higher spectral bands can provide very fast downlink speeds, but will not penetrate buildings or travel to lower spectral bands. Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) technology is designed to mitigate these differences by enabling simultaneous use of 4G and 5G services on the same spectrum band.

As for DOD, dynamic spectrum sharing is designed to allow greater spectrum access while preventing harmful interference to legacy systems, as DOD states in its 5G implementation document.

DSS relies on using databases and sensing approaches, says Rysavy. Before a 5G radio or access point can operate, it must connect and communicate with a central database of its exact time and available frequencies in its exact area to prevent interference.

Instead, oh, I work with a certain chunk of spectrum and I’ve always lived there and I’ve always been that chunk of spectrum and that 100% mine that I need to share and share with the industry. I had to share. Kelly Fletcher, the Pentagon’s chief deputy CIO, told his FedScoop: This is very important to move the right data to the right place.

