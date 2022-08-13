Google wants Apple to improve text messaging between iPhone and Android





Google is messaging Apple again: Fix the text messaging issue between Android devices and iPhones.

For years, consumers have expressed frustration with handling text messages on their smartphones between the two top messaging platforms: Apple’s own iMessage and Google’s Messages, which uses Rich Communications Services (RCS). It’s an app.

Both platforms greatly enhance regular text messages, enabling features such as high-quality images, read receipts, text effects, enhanced security, reactions, and other benefits. But due to platform incompatibility, texting between iPhone and Android will revert back to normal old texting.

This lack of interoperability leads to great annoyance for some. Text from an Android device to an iPhone appears in green speech bubbles on iPhone, and messages from iPhone to iPhone appear in blue speech bubbles (standard text appears in light gray on both platforms).

Messages between Android and Apple phones are converted to SMS (Short Message Service) and MMS (Multimedia Messaging Service) texts, which Google denounces as “outdated technology from the 90s and 00s.” doing. As a result, Google says images sent in messages between Android and iPhone are compressed, and users cannot be sure if the message has been received and read. Google claims this difference leads to “peer pressure and bullying” in favor of iMessage and iPhone.

Google is on the offensive again with a website encouraging Apple to adopt RCS so that their messaging systems can interoperate.

“It’s not about bubble color. It’s about blurry video, broken group chats, missing read receipts and typing indicators, not sending text messages over Wi-Fi,” says Google’s site. is declaring “These issues exist because Apple refuses to adopt modern texting standards when people using iPhones and Android phones text each other.”

When Google’s “Apple Should Fix What’s Broken” website went live Tuesday, tech news site Business Insider wrote: Read receipts and other headaches. ”

Google says that if Apple adopted RCS instead, messages between Android and Apple smartphones would look better and be encrypted.

Apple did not respond to USA TODAY’s request for comment on Google’s campaign. However, the company has found some shortcomings in RCS in the past, citing that it does not offer full end-to-end encryption.

This is not a new Google campaign. At the tech giant’s I/O conference in May, Sameer Samat, vice president of Android product management, said Android has more than 500 million RCS users. Advertise and beat your competitors.

But Apple didn’t bite. At his WWDC conference the following month, Apple made no mention of his RCS, announcing new features for its messaging platform, including options to recall or edit recently sent messages.

While Apple can improve interoperability between Android and iOS devices, it may not be in the company’s best interest, CNET senior editor Mike Sorrentino said in a column. It often touts its control over iOS as a selling point for consumers, and the move away from iMessage could jeopardize that.”

Contributors: Brett Molina, Rob Pegoraro

Follow Mike Snyder on Twitter: @mikesnider.

