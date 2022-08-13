Spam warning issued to millions of Google Gmail users





Gmail is the world’s most popular email provider, with nearly 2 billion users. A big reason for that is spam filters. For nearly two decades, Gmail has thrived where its competitors struggled to keep spam where it belongs. But now Google risks ruining all that good work.

In June, an Axios report revealed Google’s intent to allow emails from political campaigns to bypass Gmail’s spam filters. The decision was widely criticized by the public. Still, Google persisted, and the Federal Election Commission (FEC) gave the company the go-ahead in his 4-1 victory. And the impact on all his Gmail users is significant.

Google Confirms False Security Messages Are Sent to Gmail Users

Google applauded FEC for its quick review and indicated its intention to launch a pilot program for users, but there was strong criticism both on the FEC site and on social media.

There are some important issues here. In the short term, the move could open floodgates to far more political campaign emails. Parties recognize that they can get through by default, and when users try to block a sender, they can easily bypass it by sending from a new address.

Longer term, the move sets a precedent for Google potentially creating waivers in other areas, whether this is for specific categories of email or paid partnerships. , Google risks destroying the very features that established Gmail’s success.

Gmail’s spam filter could soon become significantly less effective

So why is this happening? Google claims the move is motivated by a desire for political neutrality. That is, if everything passes by default, there can be no bias. It is up to you to selectively block content.

Google claims to have prominent notices about this, but in a world where senders are free to generate new addresses, this can still lead to a lot of frustration for Gmail users. There is also the question of where to draw the line. It would come under considerable pressure from more controversial political groups to make the same exceptions.

In response, Google told 9to5Google:

Given the public outcry last time Gmail suffered a brief spam filter outage, I think Google is playing with fire and suppressing political parties at the expense of its user base rarely works. increase. Pandora’s box is open.

