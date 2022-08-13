Expanding information technology: a boon or a disaster?





Proponents and opponents of technological innovation discuss the benefits and harms of expanding technological progress in the global arena. From hunter-gatherer societies to modern post-capitalist societies. The art of tangible progress for mankind is the art of technology and change. Technological changes generally lead to economic and social revolutions. Despite unprecedented changes in the face of communications, its expansion could turn into cyberwarfare, data privacy rights, political malice, and threats to democracy.

First of all, we will discuss inverse logic. There is no doubt that expanded information technology has revolutionized the healthcare industry around the world. Nigerian people can easily connect to New York for medical consultation. It has changed the health sector paradigm at a potential stage. Second, in the political arena, the concept of e-government has developed. We can use automation and information technology to collect records and data statistics, and use evidence-based policies to create new and efficient policies for the public. Despite robust socio-economic and socio-political changes in the fabric of society, information technology has caused a major setback in society’s overall growth.

With the dawn of excessive information technology, the threat to individual freedom from mass surveillance is rampant. People have lost true independence and freedom to choose and decide for themselves. Google and the media giants have replaced autonomy. Job cannibalism is also a melting point with the advent of information technology. Human cognitive ability is superior to artificial intelligence. One of the deadliest problems posed by augmented information technology is inequality. Information technology flows have brought income from the South to Silicon Valley. The problem is that all the data in the world is owned by a very small minority. A few data elites can capture the entire planet with just a click. Autocratic data retention by corporations can pose a significant threat to the independence and rational decision-making of individual and collective nations. Earlier economic inequalities were no stronger than subsequent data inequalities between North and South.

Democracies based on trust factors are plagued by cyberattacks and disinformation. Public Opinion is designed in-house, allowing you to form and shape your opinion of your favorite leaders using analysis of the behavior of the masses via various apps such as Candy Crush. A democracy based on the general will is compromised by manufactured consent. Lobbying for bootcamps and big data aligned their desires and preferences to vote for their preferred members and conduct political campaigns to win.

Manipulated prejudices are justified by echo chambering by advertising all human prejudices and prejudices to confirm their prejudices against the political agenda. With the expansion of information technology, democracy has been replaced by populism.

Technological advances, from nuclear deterrence to communications, offer significant opportunities for human progress and progress. But the long-term negative consequences are many that prove modern technology is a doom rather than a boon. It’s time to rethink the ethical side of things and the controlled expansion of information technology. The balance between augmented technology and human growth must be discerned in our time.

The other side of democracy is based on communication. It was the improvement of communication in society that established democratic governance in different parts of the world, but over time, the dysfunction of communication due to a matrix of misinformation has led to the global growth of democracy. Sustainability may come to an end.

Yuval Noah Hariri argued that the greatest threat to the working class in the 21st century is not exploitation, it is irrelevant. Intelligence can overshadow human cognitive abilities. These cognitive skills were the unique human traits to take on key positions in companies and companies, but modern augmented technology has surpassed these unique traits. can recruit and recruit people better than humans. Because of this, humans have become irrelevant to job cannibalization.

All decisions are made by an immoral algorithm. Google owns the human likes and dislikes mechanism. The expansion that technology brings to human authority and autonomy is a major moral dilemma. Independent human decision-making is being replaced by technology-based decision-making power. In the 21st century, the margin for independent thinking is dwindling. Scholars argue that Google’s ultimate goal is to outsource all human decisions to Google.

The expansion of technology has made multinational corporations and corporations more powerful and more sovereign than whole nations. For example, Apple’s market value in 2021 is $2274.34 billion and Microsoft’s net worth is $1988.67 billion, accounting for a quarter and a third of the total GDP of any Asian country, respectively. was. The digital elite have become superhumans and a global threat to the rule of third world countries. Owners of large corporations can sabotage and challenge the governance of smaller countries due to the collective goodwill of the corporations. National sovereignty is diluted and replaced by the more powerful Leviathan character of big data companies.

There are many possible remedies for augmented technology. Data democratization is a forward path that can dilute the concentration and dictatorial holdings of all data chains into different units by partitioning big data like Google and Facebook. For example, the Rockefeller Oil Company was diluted to 34 companies when it became the giant owner of all European oil supplies. Similarly, big data can be distributed across different units for democratization. Second, strict government regulation and oversight mechanisms can be used to govern artificial intelligence research. IT growth must be controlled and ethical.

Modern information technology has changed human life in general, but the negative consequences cannot be overlooked. Ethics and innovation must be balanced. Technological advances, from nuclear deterrence to communications, offer significant opportunities for human progress and progress. But the long-term negative consequences are many that prove modern technology is a doom rather than a boon. It’s time to rethink the ethical side of things and the controlled expansion of information technology. The balance between augmented technology and human growth must be discerned in our time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pakistantoday.com.pk/2022/08/13/expanding-information-technology-a-boon-or-bane/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos