FEC approves Google’s plan to exclude campaign emails from spam filters





The Federal Election Commission voted 4-to-1 to allow Google to proceed with a pilot program to keep emails from eligible campaigns out of the spam folder, and the proposal was approved by political candidates and commissioners. said it does not represent prohibited in-kind contributions to the Society.

In a July request to the FEC, Google said that under a proposed pilot program, emails sent by approved candidate committees, political party committees, and leadership political action committees registered with the FEC said to remove Gmail’s spam filter from Email recipients must manually unsubscribe from the email or mark it as spam in their account.

Google proposed the program after Republican lawmakers claimed earlier this year that the company’s spam filters were biased toward conservative candidates. In particular, the Republican policymaker cited his March survey from North Carolina State University. The study found that Google is much more likely to mark campaign emails from right-wing candidates as spam than emails from left-wing candidates.

The FEC’s vote to allow Google to proceed with the program came after the commission released a draft opinion last week, saying the program did not violate federal campaign finance laws. However, on the eve of the hearing, the FEC issued another draft opinion stating that authorizing a company to provide free services to a group consisting entirely of political committees was unprecedented in previous committee opinions. has been issued. Committee staff opined that he had been asked by one or more members to put the draft on the agenda.

The last-minute hesitation of some commissioners appeared to be partly due to public opposition to Google’s proposal. At the time of the FEC meeting, the committee said he had received over 2,700 public comments for Google’s proposed program. An overwhelming majority of commenters were against the idea of ​​more political emails reaching their inboxes. Commissioner Ellen Weintraub said this was a record number of comments, adding that he had one, perhaps two, that he thought was a good idea.

Weintraub, the lone opposition commissioner, said at the meeting that he struggled to get around the fact that this was a unique benefit offered to the Political Commission, and only to the Political Commission. ‘s Shanna Broussard also withdrew.

Commissioner Dara Lindenbaum has expressed reluctance to vote for the pilot, saying she agrees with many of the concerns of commenters, but the law and commissioner rules and commission precedents allow this. I added that I thought

Google is trying to send more political campaign emails to users’ inboxes, but Democratic and Republican political organizations have also voiced their opposition to the program. The Washington Post previously reported that the National Republican Senate Committee is seeking signatures from Republican senators for a letter calling the pilot unacceptable. Also, Democratic National Committee executive his director, Sam Cornell, said in public comments to the FEC that candidates and committees participating in the program would use fraudulent fundraising tactics that Google’s spam filters should have detected. It writes that you will be encouraged to adopt it.

Google spokesman Jos Castaeda told Nextgov that the company will consider positive and negative feedback received during the public comment period.

The goal with this pilot program is to evaluate alternative ways to address concerns from high-volume senders while giving users clear control over their inboxes to minimize spam. Castaeda added. We will continue to monitor feedback as the pilot rolls out to ensure it is meeting its goals.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nextgov.com/policy/2022/08/fec-approves-googles-plan-exempt-campaign-emails-spam-filters/375798/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos