Tips for fixing navigation lag in the Google Maps mobile app





Q: I use Google Maps for driving directions in an unfamiliar city. Any fix?

A: Despite all attempts to compete with Google in the world of mapping, Google Maps remains clear to most users due to the sheer amount of data it accumulates and the variety of built-in real-time traffic features. has become a great choice.

If your phone isn’t updating fast enough to give you timely directions, it doesn’t matter. This could be due to the actual phone itself or a set of settings you can manipulate.

Position accuracy setting

The first thing to check is the accuracy with which your phone provides location data to the app. On Android devices,[設定]of the menu[場所]go to the section[場所の精度]Look for the option for and make sure it’s turned on.

iPhone users[設定]of[位置情報サービス]You can go to Options, scroll down and tap Google Maps and make sure Precise Location is enabled.

old phone

If you have an older phone, Google Maps should still work fine, but if it’s over 5 years old, you may experience problems with background apps while navigating.

Make sure you’re using the latest version of the app and shut down everything else Rebooting the phone is recommended – see if you’re experiencing lag

If you’re using satellite view while navigating, try turning it off. This is because it can push the limits of older phones.

Android users can also try Google Maps Go, a lightweight version of the app.

Data and power saving settings

Real-time update speed can be affected if your phone is trying to save data or battery power.

mobile data connection[設定]Check if saving data is turned on in the menu.

On Android devices,[設定]of the menu[ネットワークとインターネット]section, but iPhone users[設定]of[セルラー]of the menu[セルラー データ オプション]In can be confirmed.

If you are not connected to a charger while navigating (always recommended), you may have battery power saving settings enabled.

[設定]of[バッテリー]Go to Menu and on your Android device[バッテリー セーバー]or iPhone[低電力モード]and make sure it’s turned off.

On both devices, the battery indicator will typically change from green to yellow when power saving mode is active.

Download area map

What I started doing years ago was downloading local maps for offline use before going to unfamiliar places.

This is especially useful for international travelers who may or may not have a cellular connection and are unsure.

This tip has saved me countless headaches in the past in various non-driving-instruction scenarios, and I highly recommend travelers to adopt this pre-trip routine. .

There are very few downsides, as they only require a small amount of storage space and can be easily removed after your trip.

The instructions are slightly different for the two platforms and are posted online.

