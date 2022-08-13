



Australia’s Sovereign Defense Corporation (ASC) has opened a new science and technology hub at Lot 14 in Adelaide, forming new research and business connections that can enhance the maintenance and end-of-life extension (LOTE) of Collins-class submarines.

ASC maintains the Australian Navy’s Collins-class submarines and has begun system design for Life of Type extensions.

The LOTE program will upgrade the propulsion and power distribution systems, diesel motors and generators to ensure Australia’s Collins-class submarines continue to proudly serve their nation well into the 2040s.

ASC’s Lot Fourteen office is home to both full-time staff and visiting experts for the entire ASC engineering team.

The Lot Fourteen office expands on the research activities conducted at the company’s Osborne site and provides a new gateway for students and prospective partners to connect to the ASC program.

The science and technology hub will build on the state’s strong defense presence and R&D ecosystem, reinforcing South Australia’s position as the best place for defense innovation.

Peter Malinauskas says: As a valuable addition to the Rot 4 Teen Innovation District, ASC will be part of the district’s knowledge transfer network that supports South Australia’s world-class research excellence. ”

Stuart Whiley, ASC’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, said: We intend to stay on the cutting edge well into the future. ”

“This new hub puts ASC’s professional staff at the heart of Adelaide CBD’s activities and further builds two-way links with universities and new technology businesses.

“The rapid evolution of technology in the defense-adjacent industries drives improvements in shipyard safety, Collins-class submarine performance, and provides opportunities to collaborate on projects that can help optimize LOTE operations.

“It is important that we focus our efforts on fostering the next wave of innovation and skills development in Australia to continue contributing to the long-term goals of ASC and our valued partners.”

Future research topics planned for ASC’s Science and Technology Program include robotics, automation, artificial intelligence, knowledge management, and machine learning.

